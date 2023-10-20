Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Tottenham, Nottingham Forest vs Everton and West Ham vs Crystal Palace exclusively on Sky

Manchester City vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports in early December as Pep Guardiola gets his first Premier League meeting with 'Angeball'.

The treble winners will host Ange Postecoglou's Spurs at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday December 3, kick-off 4.30pm. Both teams currently sit in first and third position in the Premier League table.

The fixture rounds off a tasty Super Sunday, following the London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium, kick-off 2pm.

On December 2, Nottingham Forest will take on Everton at the City Ground, kick-off 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football, in what could be a key game among two relegation candidates.

It was announced last week that Manchester City vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports in the final week of November as the two team compete in this season's title race.

Image: Man City vs Liverpool will be shown on November 25 at 12.30pm

Jurgen Klopp will take his side to the Etihad Stadium for the 12.30pm kick-off on November 25, hoping to emerge from that ground with three points for the first time since 2015.

The two sides have enjoyed some titanic tussles in recent years, with Klopp and Pep Guardiola going head to head 20 times in the seven years both have managed in the Premier League.

With both sides within three points of the top of the Premier League table, the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.

Elsewhere, Champions League chasers Aston Villa - only a point behind Liverpool in the table - travel to current league leaders Tottenham on November 26, also live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 2pm.

After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Goodison Park to capture Everton's game against Manchester United at 4.30pm.

Rounding off a huge weekend of football, the Monday Night Football will see Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on November 27, kick-off at 8pm.

Upcoming Premier League games live on Sky...

October 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

October 21: Sheff Utd vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

October 23: Tottenham vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm

October 27: Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

October 29: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 1pm

October 29: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 3.30pm

November 4: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

November 5: Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 5: Luton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

November 6: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

November 11: Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

November 12: West Ham vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 2pm

November 12: Chelsea vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

November 25: Man City vs Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm

November 26: Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 26: Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

November 27: Fulham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

December 2: Nottingham Forest vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

December 3: West Ham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

December 3: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm