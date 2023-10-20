Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Tottenham, Nottingham Forest vs Everton and West Ham vs Crystal Palace exclusively on Sky

Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham exclusively on Sky Sports on Sunday December 3, kick-off 4.30pm; Also on Sky: Nottingham Forest vs Everton on Saturday December 2, kick-off 5.30pm and West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Sunday December 3, kick-off 2pm
Friday 20 October 2023 17:25, UK
Manchester City vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports in early December as Pep Guardiola gets his first Premier League meeting with 'Angeball'.
The treble winners will host Ange Postecoglou's Spurs at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday December 3, kick-off 4.30pm. Both teams currently sit in first and third position in the Premier League table.
The fixture rounds off a tasty Super Sunday, following the London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium, kick-off 2pm.
On December 2, Nottingham Forest will take on Everton at the City Ground, kick-off 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football, in what could be a key game among two relegation candidates.
It was announced last week that Manchester City vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports in the final week of November as the two team compete in this season's title race.
Jurgen Klopp will take his side to the Etihad Stadium for the 12.30pm kick-off on November 25, hoping to emerge from that ground with three points for the first time since 2015.
The two sides have enjoyed some titanic tussles in recent years, with Klopp and Pep Guardiola going head to head 20 times in the seven years both have managed in the Premier League.
With both sides within three points of the top of the Premier League table, the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.
Elsewhere, Champions League chasers Aston Villa - only a point behind Liverpool in the table - travel to current league leaders Tottenham on November 26, also live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 2pm.
After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Goodison Park to capture Everton's game against Manchester United at 4.30pm.
Rounding off a huge weekend of football, the Monday Night Football will see Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on November 27, kick-off at 8pm.
October 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
October 21: Sheff Utd vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
October 22: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm
October 23: Tottenham vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm
October 27: Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
October 29: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 1pm
October 29: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 3.30pm
November 4: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
November 5: Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
November 5: Luton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
November 6: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm
November 11: Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
November 12: West Ham vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 2pm
November 12: Chelsea vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm
November 25: Man City vs Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm
November 26: Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
November 26: Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
November 27: Fulham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm
December 2: Nottingham Forest vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm
December 3: West Ham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
December 3: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm