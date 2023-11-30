Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek 14 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

FPL experts Holly Shand and Gianni Buttice answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's 1.30pm deadline for Gameweek 14...

Jamie Carragher called Arsenal's attack 'average' - are you worried about any of their assets?

Holly: Gabriel Martinelli has seen a significant drop-off in his form this season, but we know from the last campaign that he plays his best football when alongside Gabriel Jesus.

With fitness concerns now gone for this pair, they could be dynamite over the festive period.

A clean bill of health, and in turn greater competition for places, should benefit all across the board.

Gianni: Until their big Champions League win in the week, I was a little worried about Bukayo Saka's lack of big FPL points.

The Arsenal attack has underwhelmed in the Premier League this season but Saka is clearly still a very good FPL asset and an easy hold. Would I double up on their attack though? Absolutely not.

Their defence is a different story - they're putting up brilliant defensive data when you delve into the underlying numbers, as well as keeping clean sheets, so covering their backline feels sensible.

Eze was a popular pick last week but who is the best replacement now?

Holly: Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer continue to dominate the list of potential replacements.

Right now, it is Gordon of this pair who I prefer, as his place in the starting XI feels more secure when injured players return for each of these sides.

Gordon has an exemplary home record - which helps this week too - delivering an attacking return in every single gameweek this season.

Gianni: Move up to a Bryan Mbeumo if you can afford, or move down to a Palmer, Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White or Hee-Chan Hwang.

There's lots of good budget options but my favourite is still Palmer as a long-term hold.

Is Mbeumo nearing must-own territory?

Holly: Mbeumo has a great balance of form and fixtures, with multiple routes to points due to his advanced positioning and involvement in set-pieces, including penalties.

I've had him since Gameweek 1 and held him through thick and thin.

One thing of note is that he's played every single minute for Brentford this season and only Bruno Fernandes can match that among attackers in the game.

Gianni: He's close. Brentford find ways of producing big chances, most of which fall his way. Together with the penalties and set-pieces, he is Brentford's talisman and is a more reliable FPL source of points than ever before.

The next three fixtures are hard to ignore.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo is leading Brentford's attack in the absence of Ivan Toney

Is it worth bringing in Kelleher with the Alisson injury news?

Holly: There are pros and cons for bringing in Caoimhin Kelleher. He can free up funds to spend elsewhere and could work out as a luxury move, with two free transfers if Alisson is out for more than a couple of games.

On the other hand, he could block a move for a more exciting Liverpool triple up down the line, especially for those managers who have already played their first wildcard.

Gianni: If you have transfers to burn then it's a good short-term option, if you want to sell a Matt Turner for example.

But I would argue there are dozens of greater upside picks at the moment than Kelleher, and of course beware he might only get a handful of games before he's back on the Liverpool bench.

Who are some of your favourite differentials across positions?

Holly: David Raya still looks to be a great differential between the sticks for Arsenal, who have the best defence in the Premier League so far this season.

With the fixture schedule kind for Brentford in the next four, centre-back Ethan Pinnock will be reliable and he carries some goal threat.

I think a punt on Martinelli or Jesus could pay off in Arsenal's attack.

Gianni: Tino Livramento is under one per cent owned and will be Newcastle's first-choice left-back until Dan Burn is back in the New Year. At 4.3m, he is a steal.

Nottingham Forest have a great fixture run and Morgan Gibbs-White is their main attacking threat - and is on penalties. With Taiwo Awoniyi injured, we could see Gibbs-White get some minutes as the No 9, too.

Many teams featured Archer last week - is this the week to play Taylor?

Holly: Burnley have great clean sheet potential this week, with the best fixture of the season at home to Sheffield United.

If I owned him, I would be tempted to start Charlie Taylor over Newcastle defenders (excluding Kieran Trippier).

I'd also consider Matty Cash, with Aston Villa away at Bournemouth.

With the demands of the current schedule, it's worth paying particular attention to your bench order.

Gianni: Absolutely. I am starting Taylor and fancy him to get a clean sheet. Sheffield United at home is arguably the best fixture you could wish for in the Premier League at the moment.

If ever there was a time for a Taylor six-pointer, it's this weekend.

Who is the best captain pick?

Holly: Fantasy Football Hub AI Predictions currently favour Erling Haaland in the captaincy race, with him carrying a high probability of scoring in his fixture against Tottenham, who are missing Cristian Romero through suspension.

Despite this, I currently prefer Mohamed Salah, who has the better fixture on paper. He has a flawless record at Anfield this season and a great record historically against Fulham.

Gianni: Another two-horse race between Salah and Haaland this week.

It feels too close to call and whilst Liverpool perhaps have the better fixtures on paper, you can't ignore the volume of chances Tottenham concede - especially without their first-choice centre-backs.

For that reason, I'm on Haaland at the moment.