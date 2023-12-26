Manchester United eye Joshua Kimmich bid in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Chelsea and Fulham have reportedly sent scouts to watch AZ Alkmaar star Vangelis Pavlidis.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Dave Brailsford, the director of sport for Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, was spotted at Old Trafford during Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa.

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that PGMOL chief Howard Webb has issued an apology to Nottingham Forest after Willy Boly's controversial sending off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to push a ball boy as his team were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Manchester United shares jumped about four per cent on Tuesday after a stake purchase by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe cleared up months of uncertainty over a deal that fans and investors hoped would revitalise the club.

Pep Guardiola's biographer has all but ruled out a return for the Manchester City manager to coaching in Spain after his time at the Etihad wraps up in a new interview.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to let Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto leave the club at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson showed his remarkable generosity by paying for 150 Christmas Day meals for the homeless and emergency service workers in his home town of Nottingham.

Millwall face the prospect of an FA probe after assistant referee Matthew Wilkes appeared to be hit by an object thrown by home fans.

The neighbour of Lionel Messi's house surged $25m (£20m) in value following the Argentine's move to Inter Miami.

DAILY EXPRESS

The Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno could face retrospective action from the Football Association after shoving a ballboy in the defeat at Bournemouth.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to commit £52m on 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

Reports coming out of Spain suggest that Real Madrid's board are not looking at re-signing Raphael Varane in the January transfer window despite Carlo Ancelotti's keenness to be reunited with the Frenchman.

DAILY RECORD

Midfielder Jung Ho-Yeon has had "advanced" talks with Celtic over a January move according to Gwangju FC boss Lee Jung-Hyo.

SCOTTISH SUN

Cameron Carter-Vickers has dealt Celtic a fresh injury concern just four days before the Old Firm clash with Rangers.