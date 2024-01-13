Premier League hits and misses: Kevin De Bruyne shows Man City what they've been missing in title race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League as Newcastle took on Manchester City

It didn't take long, did it?

Any team would miss Kevin De Bruyne. Even a team of the quality of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He's just that good and he showed his full repertoire in 25 minutes on the pitch at St James' Park.

Image: Second-half substitute Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Man City's second goal

With City trailing 2-1, Guardiola called upon the Belgium international in the 69th minute. He was straight into the action. Precisely four minutes and 34 seconds after his introduction, he found space in between the lines before driving at the heart of the Newcastle defence. You knew what was coming next as the ball flashed between Fabian Schar's legs and beyond the dive of Martin Dubravka to nestle in the bottom corner.

Despite Newcastle's grit and determination in defence, a City winner felt inevitable. De Bruyne's contribution felt inevitable and this time it was an inch-perfect angled pass for Oscar Bobb to convert for the winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne for his late goal and assist against the Magpies.

It was like De Bruyne had never been away.

City's celebrations after the dramatic win centred around the 32-year-old. His team-mates know his importance. Guardiola knows his importance and his return makes the Premier League title favourites even stronger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the return of Kevin De Bruyne after his match-winning contribution from the bench against Newcastle.

"He's a special player, a legend," Guardiola said. "He's stretching his mind, five months is a long time and hopefully he can help us be there until the end in the second half of the season."

Despite some uncharacteristic results this campaign, many have found it difficult to turn their back on City when predicting the winner of the race for the title. A few bravely did, but after seeing De Bruyne's impact, it will be difficult to find anyone backing against City now.

Oliver Yew

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He's back! Kevin De Bruyne has scored (one) or assisted (three) a goal in all three of his substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

His goal was Man City's 100th in the Premier League against Newcastle, the first side they've netted a century against in the competition.

28 of De Bruyne's 65 Premier League goals have come from outside the box - of players to score at least 50 in the competition, only David Beckham (55 per cent) has netted a higher share from distance than the Belgian (43 per cent).

The Belgian became the first City player to both score and assist in a Premier League game as a substitute since Sergio Aguero vs Cardiff in January 2014.

After opting against fielding a natural No 9 in Chelsea’s shock 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino restored Armando Broja to the starting XI against Fulham.

With Nicolas Jackson at AFCON and Christopher Nkunku injured again, Broja is the only striker currently available to Pochettino. This is his chance to stake a claim to regularly lead the line for Chelsea.

But after scoring his first goal since October on his last start - the 4-0 win over Preston last weekend - Broja endured a frustrating afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Up against the powerful Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo, Broja won fewer than half of his 17 duels. Some home supporters began to voice their frustration as Fulham’s centre-halves regularly nipped in to beat him to the ball.

The 22-year-old seems to be lacking decisiveness in the final third, taking slightly too long to make decisions when in possession. One occasion in which he dribbled past Joao Palhinha but decided to try to beat the Fulham midfielder again, therefore losing possession instead of driving into the box, summed up his muddled thinking.

It wasn’t all bad for Broja. He linked the play nicely, completing all but one of his passes, while he demonstrated the penalty-area movement that eludes many of Chelsea’s attackers to get on the end of his chances.

But those chances went awry and the striker was removed just after the hour mark. Pochettino has encouraged Broja to improve his body language but, with goals hard to come by and doubts creeping in among the fanbase, remaining positive is easier said than done.

Joe Shread

Image: Newcastle were left to argue with referee Chris Kavanagh over Oscar Bobb's late winner - but they had long since run out of steam at St James' Park

When Pep Guardiola looked round to his dugout for reinforcements to help rescue a result at St James' Park, he had the luxury of one of the Premier League's all-time greats to draw upon.

Oliver Yew has already rightly eulogised over Kevin De Bruyne's cameo, but this was a tale of both substitutes' benches.

Had Eddie Howe looked to fight fire with fire with Newcastle leading 2-1 at the time, the options to refresh his overworked line-up included two goalkeepers, an untested left-back, four more defenders and a pair of teenage academy products.

It did not present an ideal squad rotation, and though Manchester City left it late to complete their turnaround Newcastle's race felt run long before Oscar Bobb's 91st-minute winner.

"We probably ran out of gas in the second half," said Eddie Howe. It could sound like an excuse, but the reality was clear as day.

There will be little sympathy for Howe or the Magpies, of course. Saudi PIF have spent significant sums in every window since the pair have worked together, further aided by the surplus left by the Mike Ashley regime which could be politely described as comprehensively frugal.

But any hostility doesn't affect the fact Newcastle's injury absences, particularly in attacking areas - Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali will do for starters - have left his squad out on their feet.

Newcastle have played 10 games in the last 37 days. Seven players have started seven or more, and one of those is 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who only made his full Premier League debut in November.

Given that investment from Newcastle's ambitious owners, five league defeats from six will always invite pressure on their manager but it's difficult to see what more Howe's team could do on this occasion.

There have been embarrassments, like the 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. But stopping Manchester City at any point is a task in itself. When you've run out of gas in the tank, you've got a real task on your hands.

Ron Walker

Image: Raul Jimenez holds off Moises Caicedo during Fulham's defeat at Chelsea

Fulham's failure to find a way past Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made it a fourth Premier League game out of five in which they have not managed to find the net.

Their struggles in front of goal are becoming an issue as they veer between extremes. Before this barren run, remember, Marco Silva's side had smashed 16 goals in four games, including back-to-back 5-0 victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

How do you explain the struggles that have followed? Raul Jimenez's suspension, following his red card against Newcastle, did not help. But having marked his return with a goal in the win over Arsenal, the Mexico international was poor at Stamford Bridge.

His ill-advised decision to shoot from inside his own half as Fulham charged forward on the counter-attack in the second half summed up the visitors' wastefulness.

With the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool and an FA Cup tie against Newcastle to come next, following by Premier League meetings with Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth, they need to rediscover their scoring touch swiftly.

Nick Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Burnley and Luton

Carlton Morris' goal may prove to be a defining moment in Burnley's season. They were set to close the gap on safety to two points but now head into a daunting schedule with their Premier League status fading.

Manchester City, Fulham, Liverpool and Arsenal await them in their next four which could see Vincent Kompany's side cut well adrift at the bottom.

Their torrid home record - one win, one draw and nine defeats - must improve if they are to beat the drop. And a little bit of luck with refereeing decisions would not go amiss either.

David Richardson