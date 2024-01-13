Newcastle 2-3 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne's masterful cameo inspires Pep Guardiola's side to dramatic comeback win

Kevin De Bruyne marked his return to Premier League action with a goal and an assist as Manchester City came from behind to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at Newcastle.

With City trailing 2-1, the Belgium midfielder, who played in the league for the first time since injuring his hamstring on the opening day of the season, came on in the 69th minute and took just four minutes and 34 seconds to make an impact, grabbing the equaliser with a fine finish past Martin Dubravka.

He wasn't done there as the 32-year-old's magical pass set up Oscar Bobb's injury-time winner (90+1) as City broke Newcastle hearts and snatched all three points at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's side, who lost Ederson to injury in the eighth minute, put a difficult start to the game behind them as Bernardo Silva's sublime backheel finish gave them a 26th-minute lead.

However, Newcastle, who have now suffered four straight league defeats, turned the game on its head with two goals from Alexander Isak (35) and Anthony Gordon (37) in the space of two minutes and 19 seconds.

It set the stage for De Bruyne's masterful 25-minute cameo in the second half as City secured a thrilling win which sees them move up to second in the table and pile the pressure on their title rivals as they look to secure a fourth straight Premier League crown.

How De Bruyne sparked City's dramatic comeback...

There was no settling into the game for either side. Newcastle were quick out of the traps as Isak latched onto a ball over the top before squaring for Sean Longstaff to convert. Manchester City survived thanks to the offside flag but it proved to be a costly period of play as goalkeeper Ederson picked up an injury after colliding with team-mate Kyle Walker.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who was eventually replaced by Stefan Ortega, tried to continue but it was a move that almost backfired as his slack pass was closed down by Miguel Almiron. The ball fell kindly for Gordon, who squared to Bruno Guimaraes instead of shooting. However, neither the Brazilian midfielder or Almiron could get a shot away with the goal at their mercy.

Player ratings Newcastle:Dubravka (7), Trippier (6), Schar (7), Botman (6), Burn (7), Guimaraes (7), Longstaff (6), Miley (6), Almiron (7), Gordon (7), Isak (7).



Subs:Hall (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (n/a), Walker (5), Dias (7), Ake (6), Gvardiol (6), Rodri (8), Kovacic (7), Bernardo Silva (8), Foden (6), Doku (6), Alvarez (5).



Subs: Ortega (6), De Bruyne (8), Bobb (7).



Player of the match: Kevin De Bruyne.

It proved to be a costly miss as City put their wobbly start behind them. The visitors took control of proceedings and Silva was at the heart of it and it was his backheel finish from Walker's low cross that broke the deadlock to hand Guardiola's side the lead.

Newcastle were rocking as Manchester City threatened to extend their lead. Silva almost grabbed a second later, but his powerful strike was brilliantly touched onto the crossbar by Dubravka, while the Slovakian goalkeeper also denied Phil Foden at his near post.

However, the momentum of the match quickly changed as Newcastle, from out of nowhere, scored two goals in two minutes and 19 seconds with their first two shots on target. First it was Isak who got in behind City's high line to gather Bruno Guimaraes first-time ball over the top before curling a fine finish past Ortega and into the far corner.

Lightning struck twice as Dan Burn released Gordon down the left before the winger cut inside and bent a fine finish into almost exactly the same spot as Isak to send St James' Park into pandemonium.

Manchester City had Newcastle pinned back at the start of the second half. It was a case of defence vs attack as City looked to get back on level terms. However, the clear-cut chances were few and far between for the champions as Newcastle got men behind the ball.

Guardiola reacted by calling for De Bruyne in the 69th minute and he was straight into the action. His first touch was to send a free-kick into the wall, but City recycled possession with the ball lifted back into the box. It dropped kindly for Julian Alvarez, who skied his shot high over the crossbar from eight yards.

Team news Newcastle: The only change from the win at Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend was enforced, with Joelinton's injury ruling him out for the foreseeable future. In came 17-year-old Lewis Miley for the Brazilian in midfield, leaving the hosts' bench even more stretched than normal. Ben Parkinson, only promoted to the U21s in March, made a Premier League bench for the fifth time this season, though Tino Livramento was absent from the squad with illness.

Man City: The visitors made six changes to the side that beat Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup last weekend. Ederson was back in goal in place of Stefan Ortega, while Kyle Walker came in for the injured Manuel Akanji at right-back and Nathan Ake replaced Sergio Gomez. Meanwhile, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku replaced Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish. Kevin de Bruyne continued his comeback from injury with a place on the bench.

City did finally get back on level terms and it was De Bruyne to the rescue as he collected Rodri's incisive pass before steering a low shot through the legs of Fabian Schar and past Dubravka with 16 minutes remaining.

Newcastle were holding on for dear life as City pushed for a winner and the final twist on a topsy-turvy game came in stoppage time when Bobb brilliantly controlled De Bruyne's inch-perfect angled pass and poked past Dubravka to clinch victory.

Analysis: De Bruyne shows Man City what they've been missing

It didn't take long, did it?

Any team would miss Kevin De Bruyne. Even a team of the quality of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He's just that good and he showed his full repertoire in 25 minutes on the pitch at St James' Park.

With City trailing 2-1, Guardiola called upon the Belgium international in the 69th minute. He was straight into the action. Precisely four minutes and 34 seconds after his introduction, he found space in between the lines before driving at the heart of the Newcastle defence. You knew what was coming next as the ball flashed between Fabian Schar's legs and beyond the dive of Martin Dubravka to nestle in the bottom corner.

Despite Newcastle's grit and determination in defence, a City winner felt inevitable. De Bruyne's contribution felt inevitable and this time it was an inch-perfect angled pass for Oscar Bobb to convert for the winner.

He's back! Kevin De Bruyne has scored (one) or assisted (three) a goal in all three of his substitute appearances in all competitions this season.

His goal was Man City's 100th in the Premier League against Newcastle, the first side they've netted a century against in the competition

28 of De Bruyne's 65 Premier League goals have come from outside the box - of players to score at least 50 in the competition, only David Beckham (55 per cent) has netted a higher share from distance than the Belgian (43 per cent).

The Belgian became the first City player to both score and assist in a Premier League game as a substitute since Sergio Aguero vs Cardiff in January 2014.

It was like De Bruyne had never been away.

City's celebrations after the dramatic win centred around the 32-year-old. His team-mates know his importance. Guardiola knows his importance and his return makes the Premier League title favourites even stronger.

"He's a special player, a legend," Guardiola said. "He's stretching his mind, five months is a long time and hopefully he can help us be there until the end in the second half of the season."

Despite some uncharacteristic results this campaign, many have found it difficult to turn their back on City when predicting the winner of the race for the title. A few bravely did, but after seeing De Bruyne's impact, it will be difficult to find anyone backing against City now.

Opta stats: Man City come from behind to win on the road again...

Manchester City are just the fourth side in Premier League history to have won at least three successive away games despite trailing in each one after Leeds in October 1999, Tottenham in December 2013 and Manchester United in December 2020 (a run of six).

Oscar Bobb's winner was his first ever Premier League goal for Man City. He's the youngest player (20y 185d) to score a 90th minute winner for the club since Gabriel Jesus against Swansea in February 2017 (19y 308d).

Newcastle have lost consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since October 2021, also conceding three goals in both defeats back then.

Since his first Premier League start this season in December, Newcastle's Martin Dúbravka has made more saves than any other keeper in the competition (39). However, he's also conceded more goals than any other keeper in that time (18).

Newcastle will benefit from a two-week break before their next engagement, which is a trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27.

They return to Premier League duty on January 30 when travelling to Aston Villa; kick-off 8.15pm.

Manchester City also have FA Cup commitments on January 26, facing Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before a return to Premier League action sees Vincent Kompany's Burnley travel to the Etihad on January 31; kick-off 7.30m.