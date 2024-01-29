Jones Knows best bets: Back 8/1 midweek treble involving Luton corners, Curtis Jones shots

Our tipster Jones Knows' best bets are back from a winter break and ready to punish the bookmakers once more. He is eyeing up a 8/1 treble this midweek.

Where have you been?

The best bets column is back from a winter break, fully motivated to get the profit and loss column bouncing in the right direction. This column will live and die by the mantra of "whatever I tip, I'll be backing - we're in this together" and my betting activity has grinded to a halt in the last month.

Such was the relentless pace of fixtures over the Christmas period where it was admittedly very difficult to keep up with all the Premier League action while juggling a family, I decided any potential bets advised through the Prediction column didn't quite meet the standards required to officially make it a selection. I then was off for most of January, taking the second half of my paternity leave after the birth of my second child. It was time to concentrate on spending time as a family before Mrs Jones Knows heads back to work.

I don't know how we're going to cope, either.

But for now I've had enough of soft play centres, tantrums, toilet training and being showered by the newborn's reflux tendencies. The Premier League really starts to motor in the next month. There will be angles to attack, big prices to roar home. Shower us with winners, please.

Let's get back to business.

We hit the crossbar with a few of these treble attempts in 2023, so we're due a bit of luck in getting one over the line. All three selections look to have fantastic chances of landing at inflated prices to what my tissue makes them.

Both Fulham and Everton are struggling for inspiration in the final third. Fulham have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games with their overall goal haul this season very misleading considering 16 of their 28 Premier League goals this season (57 per cent) were scored in a four-game run in November and December. Eight of their last 12 games would have seen both teams to score 'no' backers cop a return while 62 per cent of their Premier League matches this season have also followed that route.

Meanwhile, Everton are the both teams to 'no' kings with 66 per cent of their Premier League matches seeing that particular angle land, including nine of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Luton's corners remain an exciting angle. After winning seven vs Chelsea, they won 11 in the FA Cup third round clash with Bolton before racking up eight at Burnley - it was only the second time in 37 games that Burnley have conceded eight or more corners in a home game under Vincent Kompany. They then went to Bolton for the replay and won nine before racking up seven against Everton on Saturday. The corner aggregate score over those five fixtures reads Luton 42-16 Opposition. They can win five at home to Brighton, no problem.

The treble can be landed by Curtis Jones against Chelsea, where his shots prices look very tasty.

His all-action performances that are proving to be the glue that knits the side together are leading to a huge spike in his attacking output since returning from injury in December, especially at Anfield. In his last five starts in home matches, Jones has had 19 shots, 10 of them on target and scored five goals. He epitomises what this new-look Liverpool are all about.

It's most certainly worth chancing Luton's corner count hitting the higher lines. If they maintain their current 8.4 average over the last five games then the 15/2 on offer for them to win eight or more corners also could look rather big in hindsight.