Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Season

Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Season for the fifth time.

The Catalan beat Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola to claim the award.

Guardiola led Man City to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title, finishing two points ahead of Arsenal.

City have now surpassed Manchester United to become the only side to win the Premier League four times in a row.

After winning the prize, Guardiola said: "I am so proud to be manager of this group of players and to work alongside the brilliant coaches and support staff every day.

"Winning four titles in a row is one of the proudest achievements of my career. This is the toughest league in the world and our competitors have played some incredible football."

It is the sixth title the club have won under Guardiola - who did cast doubt over his Man City future after Sunday's win against West Ham with one year left on his current contract.

"The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying," the City manager told Sky Sports.

"It's eight years, will be nine. Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well, if they follow me, they follow us.

"I want to stay next season. During the season, we will talk. But after eight, nine years..."

His eight years in the Premier League is the longest he has been at any club in his managerial career, winning every trophy available domestically and internationally.

Guardiola and Man City can add another to their cabinet when they take on Man Utd in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

In a season that was notable for Jurgen Klopp announcing his departure from Liverpool because he was "running out of energy" to do the job, Pep Guardiola was able to push Manchester City on to the Premier League title once again.

That relentless drive remains, that appetite to coax yet more from a team that had already achieved it all in winning the treble. Victory in the FA Cup final will complete another double - back-to-back doubles for the first time in English football history.

Beating West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season makes City the first team to win English football's league title four times in a row too. It is an accomplishment that Guardiola prizes, having appeared to use it to spur on himself and the group.

"There is a myth around City that they have a massive squad," said Jamie Carragher. "They have never had a massive squad. They have 15 or 16 players who are top class. If they had a bit of bad luck with injuries, one of the big players were out, how would they cope with that?"

It was a question that this City squad had to answer.

