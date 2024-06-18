Man City: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Champions Manchester City will start their 2024/25 Premier League title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 18.

City host newly-promoted Ipswich Town in their first home game on August 24 before travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham for their third fixture of the campaign on August 31.

Their first meeting with last season's runners-up Arsenal is at the Etihad Stadium on September 21, with the return fixture scheduled for February 1, part of a tricky run which features home games against Chelsea (January 25), Newcastle (February 15) and Liverpool (February 22), and an away trip to Tottenham (February 25).

The first Manchester derby against Manchester United is on December 14 at the Etihad Stadium, with the return game taking place at Old Trafford on April 5.

Pep Guardiola's side are at home to Everton on Boxing Day and round off the campaign with an away game against Fulham on May 25, following a home clash against Bournemouth on May 18.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Chelsea (a) - Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

24: Ipswich Town (h)

31: West Ham (a)

September

14: Brentford (h)

21: Arsenal (h)

28: Newcastle (a)

October

5: Fulham (h)

19: Wolves (a)

26: Southampton (h)

November

2: Bournemouth (a)

9: Brighton (a)

23: Tottenham (h)

30: Liverpool (a)

December

4: Nottingham Forest (h)

7: Crystal Palace (a)

14: Man Utd (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

26: Everton (h)

29: Leicester (a)

January

4: West Ham (h)

14: Brentford (a)

18: Ipswich Town (a)

25: Chelsea (h)

February

1: Arsenal (a)

15: Newcastle (h)

22: Liverpool (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

March

8: Nottingham Forest (a)

15: Brighton (h)

April

2: Leicester (h)

5: Man Utd (a)

12: Crystal Palace (h)

19: Everton (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

May

3: Wolves (h)

10: Southampton (a)

18: Bournemouth (h)

25: Fulham (a)

2024/25 Champions League dates

Group stage 1: 17/18/19 September

Group stage 2: 1/2 October

Group stage 3: 22/23 October

Group stage 4: 5/6 November

Group stage 5: 26/27 November

Group stage 6: 10/11 December

Group stage 7: 21/22 January

Group stage 8: 29 January

Play-off first leg: 11/12 February

Play-off second leg: 18/19 February

Last 16 first leg 1: 4/5 March

Last 16 second leg: 11/12 March

Quarter-finals first leg: 8/9 April

Quarter-finals second leg: 15/16 April

Semi-final first leg: 29/30 April

Semi-final second leg: 6/7 May

Champions League final: 31 May

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and for the first time, the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

