Southampton: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Southampton begin their Premier League return with a trip to the North East to face bogey side Newcastle.

Russell Martin's Saints have won only one of the last 13 meetings between the two sides and visit Tyneside looking for their first win at St James' Park since January 2015, when an Eljero Elia double earned a 2-1 victory.

That long journey takes up most of the miles of their first month back in the top flight, with Nottingham Forest the first team to visit St Mary's next season on August 24 and a trip to west London to face Brentford on August 31.

September starts with a bang as Man Utd arrive on the south coast on September 14. The Christmas period sees Southampton visiting London twice, first to visit Fulham on December 21 before returning to play Crystal Palace on December 29, either side of West Ham visiting St Mary's on Boxing Day.

Saints host Man City on May 10 and are due to play their part in Goodison Park's last-ever fixture when they visit Everton on May 18, before an unforgiving run-in ends with Arsenal arriving at St Mary's for the final day of the season on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Newcastle (a)

24: Nottingham Forest (h)

31: Brentford (a)

September

14: Man Utd (h)

21: Ipswich (h)

28: Bournemouth (a)

October

5: Arsenal (a)

19: Leicester (h)

26: Man City (a)

November

2: Everton (h)

9: Wolves (a)

23: Liverpool (h)

30: Brighton (a)

December

4: Chelsea (h)

7: Aston Villa (a)

14: Tottenham (h)

21: Fulham (a)

26: West Ham (h)

29: Crystal Palace (a)

January

4: Brentford (h)

15: Man Utd (a)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

25: Newcastle (h)

February

1: Ipswich (a)

15: Bournemouth (h)

22: Brighton (h)

25: Chelsea (a)

March

8: Liverpool (a)

15: Wolves (h)

April

2: Crystal Palace (h)

5: Tottenham (a)

12: Aston Villa (h)

19: West Ham (a)

26: Fulham (h)

May

3: Leicester (a)

10: Man City (h)

18: Everton (a)

25: Arsenal (h)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will be held on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

