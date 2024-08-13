Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish tells Newcastle to pay 'superstar money'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has told Newcastle to pay a premium price in their quest to sign defender Marc Guehi, claiming "if you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money".

Parish says the England international is a "generational talent" who the club will fight to retain this summer ahead of the deadline closing on August 30.

Newcastle have made a third bid for Guehi. Sky Sports News understands Newcastle's increased proposal, which was made over the weekend, is under consideration by Palace and discussions are ongoing.

Parish told Sky Sports: "Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

Newcastle had a second bid for Guehi in the region of £50m rejected last week with Palace valuing the 24-year-old at £65m.

The key factor in talks is Guehi's remaining contract length. He is 18 months away from discussing pre-contracts with teams abroad and two years away from leaving on a free.

Eddie Howe has made centre-back a priority target this summer and Guehi fits the profile of what he is looking for - right-sided, but someone who can also play on the left.

Newcastle still have to be conscious of PSR, meaning if Palace's demands become too high they may have to rethink their pursuit of Guehi.

Why do Newcastle want Guehi?

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"Eddie Howe is desperate to bring in Marc Guehi. He's an England international and everyone saw over the summer just what he can bring to a side, being part of that England defence that went all the way to the Euros final.

"He's been pretty impressive for a long time now at Crystal Palace. It would be another player who knows the Premier League, who's an international and I think crucially as well, knows some of the Newcastle players within that squad.

"He's quite close with Anthony Gordon, who of course was away in the summer with England as well and they came through the youth ranks together for the national team, and also Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall who he was alongside at Chelsea.

"Newcastle are looking to add numbers in defence where they're a little bit short, particularly on the right-hand side where they only really have Fabian Schar in that position

"Guehi can play right centre-back and left centre-back as well, so you would give them that option on either side."