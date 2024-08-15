Mauricio Pochettino: Ex-Chelsea boss close to becoming new USA head coach

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is close to agreeing a deal to become the new USA men's national team head coach, with talks at an advanced stage.

Pochettino has been the primary target to lead the USA into their home World Cup in 2026.

The 52-year-old had numerous offers in England and Europe but - after lengthy discussions - the USA role appears too good to turn down. There is still work to do on the final details of the contract.

Pochettino, who previously managed Southampton, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, has never been in charge of a national team side.

The Argentine enjoyed early success at Saints before moving to north London, guiding Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019 as well as achieving the club's highest league position. Pochettino also has a Ligue 1 title to his name with PSG.

Should a deal be agreed, Pochettino would work with US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker. The pair worked together during Pochettino's spell at Southampton with Crocker leading the academy at the time.

Pochettino departed Chelsea earlier on in the summer with Enzo Maresca replacing him in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made 10 summer signings so far, and spent £185.4m, with more set to come. Twenty players have also gone out the door, with Chelsea dominating the headlines of yet another transfer window.

With Maresca heading into his first season in charge in west London, Chelsea are continuing to add to what is surely one of the biggest Premier League squads ever assembled.

There are growing questions from supporters over the club's strategy to return to the top and, here, Sky Sports tries to break down the situation at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Manchester City, live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League (kick-off 4.30pm), just days away.

