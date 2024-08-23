Raheem Sterling: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up about 'exceptional' relationship with Chelsea forward at Man City

Mikel Arteta on Sterling: "My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time. He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about"
Friday 23 August 2024 15:37, UK
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his time working with Raheem Sterling when the pair were at Manchester City together was "exceptional".
Chelsea, who signed Sterling from the reigning Premier League champions two years ago for £50m, are willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old, with Crystal Palace among a number of Premier League clubs interested in the player.
Arteta spent three years as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, ending in 2019, with the Spaniard winning five major trophies at Manchester City with Sterling during their time together.
Speaking ahead of Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm on Saturday, Arteta opened up about the special relationship that he enjoyed with Sterling.
"My time with Raheem was exceptional," Arteta said.
"We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time.
"He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."
Ricardo Calafiori is the highest-profile arrival at the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Spain international Mikel Merino set to join him after Arsenal agreed a £33m deal in principle with Real Sociedad to sign the midfielder.
Arteta refused to be drawn on whether there might be any further transfer activity in the last week of the summer window.
"Anything can happen, both ways, and you have to be ready," he said.
"Especially in the last week, you have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come for many different reasons. We are prepared."
Arteta has revealed talks over a new contract at Arsenal will take place after the transfer window shuts.
Arteta's current deal at the Emirates expires next summer, but the 42-year-old promised back in July there would be no issues over him signing fresh terms.
No announcement has followed, but the Spanish coach allayed any fears among supporters ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.
"The focus has been on the transfer window. We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment," Arteta said.
When asked if talks would occur after the transfer window shuts, Arteta replied: "Yeah.
"I am very grateful, first of all, for where I'm sitting and the people I work with every single day because it's really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision.
"It's something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It's very exciting and I am very excited about it."
Chelsea are holding talks with clubs interested in Sterling and will then put any proposals in front of him and his representatives.
Sterling wants to stay in the Premier League because his family is settled in London and he wants to get back in the England squad.
Sterling, who has been training away from Chelsea's Cobham training base, would prefer a permanent exit from the club.
Chelsea head coach Maresca informed Sterling last week that he was not in his plans this season and he was left out of the squad that lost to City in their season opener, as well as for Thursday night's UEFA Conference League qualifying win over Servette.
Sterling's No 7 shirt has also been given to summer signing Pedro Neto, who wore the No 19 shirt on his debut against Manchester City on Sunday.
However, Sterling was listed as the club's No. 7 in the match programme for the game against Servette. Publishing deadlines mean the programme went to print before Sterling lost the No. 7 shirt earlier this week.