Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, Brighton and Tottenham top spending chart

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window? We crunch the numbers...

This article was last updated on August 31 at 2.10am. All transfer fees include potential add-ons and exclude undisclosed fees.

Premier League clubs splashed £2.08bn on new signings during the summer window - not quite hitting the record-breaking £2.44bn spent last year. However, this summer did set a new record for cash recouped with £1.45bn generated from player sales.

All that selling recorded an overall net spend of £627.4m - the third-lowest figure since 2016.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who spent the most?

Chelsea led the way for spending with an outlay of £219.6m, with nearly half of that spent on Pedro Neto (£54m) and Joao Felix (£46.3m).

Manchester United (£205.9m), Brighton (£192m), Tottenham (£133.5m), West Ham (£132.5m), Aston Villa (£129.5m), Ipswich (£124m), Southampton (£108.3m) and Arsenal (£101.5m) all splurged nine-figure sums on recruits.

At the other end of the scale, Manchester City (£33.6m), Liverpool (£41.5m), Newcastle (£43m), Everton (£46m) and Wolves (£53.3m) were the most frugal clubs during the window.

Who sold the most?

Chelsea were the most spendthrift club but the Blues also recorded table-topping returns for cash received from player sales with £153.3m.

Manchester City replenished the club's coffers with a cool £146.9m - boosted by Atletico Madrid shelling out £82m for Julian Alvarez - followed by Aston Villa (£136.4m), Crystal Palace (£98.3m), Arsenal (£97.5m), Manchester United (£94.7m) and Wolves (£94m).

In contrast, newly promoted sides Ipswich (£1m), Leicester (£30m) and Southampton (£40.4m) - along with West Ham (£32.5m) - were among the clubs to receive the least from sales.

Net spend

Brighton bucked their trend of selling star players with a league-high £151.5m net spend, while Ipswich stated intent with £123m, followed by Manchester United (£111.2m), West Ham (£100m) and Tottenham (£70.6m).

Conversely, Manchester City's significant player sales generated a league-high net profit of £113.3m, with six other clubs recording profit: Wolves (£40.7m profit), Everton (£24.2m profit), Crystal Palace (£22.3m profit), Newcastle (£22m profit), Liverpool (£21m profit) and Aston Villa (£6.9m profit).

Tap on the column headers below to sort the table

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Which players cost the most?

Tottenham snapped up the most expensive signing in the Premier League this summer, prising Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for £65m, edging 18-year-old Leny Yoro's £58.9m move from Lille to Manchester United.

Image: Dominic Solanke has signed for Tottenham

Pedro Neto (Wolves to Chelsea, £54m), Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United, £50.7m), Amadou Onana (Everton to Aston Villa, £50m), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid to Chelsea, £46.3m), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich to Manchester United, £42.7m) and Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna to Arsenal, £42m) also ranked among the most expensive deals this summer.

Total incomings and outgoings

Southampton recruited a chart-topping 12 players on permanent deals, while Manchester City and Liverpool each completed only two deals.

In terms of permanent outgoings, Arsenal offloaded a league-high 31 players, while only seven players departed Wolves for pastures new.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Search every transfer

Use the search and scrollbars to filter teams and players

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once