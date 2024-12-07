Man City's vulnerabilities laid bare by Crystal Palace as Eddie Howe struggles with Newcastle - Premier League talking points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City

Man City are closer to the top of the Premier League table than they were at the start of the day but their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace was another blow to their ambitions of making it five crowns in a row. This was a demonstration of the vulnerabilities which have knocked them off track.

Key players are missing. The ones who are playing have had big workloads. And it all adds up to a City side which looks so vulnerable out of possession. Crystal Palace scored twice but could easily have had two or three more with better finishing or Ruben Dias not timing his blocks as well as he did.

Oliver Glasner highlighted the big gaps either side of Ilkay Gundogan and the defence behind him are sent scrambling whenever the opposition side find those spaces.

Up front, City remain a threat. The link-up between Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland looked dangerous every time they combined. But for a couple of good saves from Dean Henderson and the post denying Gundogan, they could have scored more themselves.

But it is the issues out of possession which are holding City back right now - and there is no easy fix with big games away to Juventus and at home to Manchester United coming up quickly. Liverpool - with their game in hand - and Arsenal and Chelsea will be optimistic of extending their gap on the defending champions in the coming weeks.

Those who follow Crystal Palace have long known that, when he plays, Will Hughes is the beating heart of the midfield.

That was reflected against Man City when, every time he was on the ball, a resounding 'Hughes' went up around Selhurst Park. It sounds like a boo, but it is quite the opposite. The same happens in most games he plays.

Hughes was a thorn in Man City's midfield side. Cutting up play, pressing the opponent, stealing back possession. He picked up assists for both goals too with passes of sheer quality, as well as having the most shots and creating the most chances among his teammates (both three).

While the weather outside was frightful, Hughes - and Crystal Palace - were delightful. As an overall performance, it was arguably their best at Selhurst Park this season.

Hughes' starts have perhaps been restricted by the introduction of Adam Wharton in January, who himself has been superb since arriving at the club. But in his absence, Hughes is taking his chance.

If Brentford were better at defending, or even better at playing away from home, who knows where they would be in the Premier League table?

With 40 goals scored in top-flight matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, many are calling Thomas Frank's side the Premier League's 'Entertainers'. That is fitting this week, given that the same tag was given to a famous Newcastle side three decades ago.

Perhaps 'The Crazy Gang' - a tag given to another London club from those times - is more apt when it comes to Brentford. While they are so efficient at times, they are an odd bunch.

They either fall behind and come back - as they did in the three home victories before this one - or start really fast, sometimes scoring in the first minute, and attempt to throw it away. Again on Saturday, they took the lead twice in the first half and threw both leads away within four minutes.

The players are fascinating too. Mark Flekken has made the most saves out of any Premier League goalkeeper this season, yet also has the same number of assists as Phil Foden. He has become the ninth different shot-stopper to set up more than one Premier League goal, having been at the club for not even 18 months.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have the two best conversion rates in the Premier League this season, while Nathan Collins has more blocks than any other player but now has goal contributions in back-to-back home games.

Apart from goals, you have no idea what is coming when you play Brentford at the Gtech. That is why they are dangerous - and now banging on the door to Europe.

"We've got work to do."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was under no illusions that his side need to show improvement, and fast, after a fourth straight league match without a win.

"There's a good team in there but we haven't shown it. The last four games we haven't been good enough," Howe added.

Newcastle showed the quality they possess in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool in midweek. They went toe-to-toe with the league leaders in an exhilarating game but they couldn't match that performance against Brentford.

Howe's side have now lost three of their last six Premier League away games, while in all competitions they are winless in four games only suffering longer such runs under Howe in January 2022 (6 games) and March 2023 (5 games).

If getting back into Europe is the aspiration, Howe needs to find answers quickly or Newcastle, who are still in the bottom half of the table, will get left behind.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has a striker selection headache now.

Jhon Duran was handed his first league start of the season against Southampton and took full advantage by scoring a clinical winner.

The 20-year-old was a handful for the Southampton defence. His goal displayed his bullish strength as he shrugged off Nathan Wood and then showed composure and finesse to curl home his one-on-one chance.

Duran was taken off in the 58th minute for Ollie Watkins but there was no furious reaction from the Colombian this time following his strop in October when he was substituted in Villa's 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna.

Watkins was dangerous but wasteful when he came on against Southampton. He had four shots and eight touches in the opposition box - the most of any Villa player - but failed to convert.

The England international is likely to be restored for Tuesday's Champions League game at RB Leipzig but he has Duran breathing down his neck as he tries to shake off his 'super-sub' tag.

It is now nine goals for Duran in all competitions, with this latest strike his sixth winner this season.

Duran is a difference-maker and he will be hoping he can be rewarded with more starts.

