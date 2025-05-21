Premier League final day on Sky Sports: TV schedule, live coverage, kick-off-times, how and where to watch or stream

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea and Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.

The drama on the final day is set to come in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League, with just one point now separating fourth-in-the-table Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in seventh, with third, fourth and fifth spots still up for grabs.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are both still in the mix and play each other on the final day, and the Sky Sports cameras will be at the City Ground as all the drama unfolds in what promises to be a rollercoaster conclusion to the top-flight campaign.

Meanwhile, there will be a party atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace before Arne Slot's champions finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2020.

How to watch, stream and follow Premier League final day 2025

We'll have you covered across all the action from the top, bottom and European places in the Premier League on the final day.

You can also keep across all the other games which we'll be following live on Soccer Special, with Simon Thomas, Paul Merson and the gang following each of the Premier League's final-day matches.

All kick-offs 4pm

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford

The race for Champions League qualification is heading for an EPIC conclusion on the final day of the season on Sunday.

There is now just ONE POINT separating fourth-in-the-table Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in seventh, with third, fourth and fifth spots still up for grabs.

Even Manchester City are not yet certain of finishing in the top five despite beating Bournemouth this midweek.

The race for next season's Conference League place is also not quite settled yet.

If Chelsea win the Conference League and then finish seventh - or Chelsea finish sixth and Newcastle seventh - eighth place in the Premier League will qualify for Europe.

That is currently Brighton - with Brentford just behind them in the league table. Both could yet snatch European football next season, but would have to wait until the Blues take on Real Betis in the Conference League final on May 28 to know for sure.

