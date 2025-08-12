Premier League 25/26 live on Sky Sports: Shows, pundits, presenters, match schedule and highlights - what's new this season

The 2025/26 Premier League season will be the biggest ever on Sky Sports.

It will also be very different with new features, new shows and new innovations.

Here's what to look out for...

More matches than ever before

As part of Sky's new rights partnership with the Premier League, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase from 128 Premier League matches to at least 215 games this season.

Sky will show more Premier League action than any other broadcaster with at least four matches per week and the 215 games will include more than 140 matches played at weekends, evening matches on Fridays and Mondays and full coverage of three midweek match rounds.

Sky Sports' new Premier League TV rights At least 215 live games each season.

Super Sunday remains the flagship kick-off slot at 4.30pm.

First and last word on a Premier League weekend with more live games on Fridays and Mondays.

Multiple live matches on Sunday afternoons

On a number of weekends through the course of the season, Sky Sports will provide a live simultaneous broadcast of multiple games at 2pm on Sunday afternoons.

"Super Sunday is becoming supersized," says Sky's Director of Football Gary Hughes.

Whenever four or more matches are played simultaneously due to fixture displacement - i.e. moved from an original Saturday slot to Sunday because of European action the previous midweek - then a new programme called Multiview will launch on Sky Sports and the Sky Sports app to show all the games concurrently.

Multiview will bounce from game to game to capture the big moments as they happen, while all of the games can also be watched individually.

A new Sunday night review show

On those Sundays which are 'supersized' with four or more simultaneous games, a new analysis programme called Extra Time will be launched with Jamie Carragher providing instant reaction to the day's games. The show will begin at 7.30pm following the conclusion of the traditional Super Sunday broadcast.

There's even a new title track

Sky Sports will sound different this year too: a reworked version of G.O.A.T by Kasabian featuring Cristale will be the new title track for the 2025/26 Premier League season and beyond.

And a new presenter

Already part of the wider Sky Sports team, Mark Chapman will join David Jones and Kelly Cates on the roster of Premier League presenters.

The punditry team will continue to includes the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Daniel Sturridge,

Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards, and Jamie Redknapp.

Even more in-game clips on Sky Sports Digital

Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY Premier League game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App, and there will be additional in-game clips from all of the 215 games broadcast live on Sky.

Fans will also have access to instant vertical highlights in the Sky Sports app, giving a mobile-first experience of the action for the first time.

All the final day games

Make a note in your diary: Sky Sports will be broadcasting all 10 of the final-day games in the Premier League on Sunday May 24.

Midweek shows on Sky Sports News

From Monday to Friday, Sky Sports News will also be launching a new package of shows. From 5pm to 7pm, the channel will broadcast The Premier League Show, with a special edition of the programme, Premier League Friday, hosted by Roman Kemp.

One new show already on air is Sky Sports Fan Club, live from 10am to 12pm every weekday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There's an exciting new season on Sky Sports News with the launch of several new shows - and bringing back one or two old favourites.

The return of Sunday Supplement

Yes, it's back. The iconic Sunday Supplement will return to our screens this weekend with a simulcast on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am. No word yet on whether crossiants will be on the desk.

Live Premier League football on Sky Sports this season

The games announced so far...

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 16

Wolves vs Manchester City - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton - kick-off 8pm

Friday August 22

West Ham vs Chelsea - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 23

Arsenal vs Leeds - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 24

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Brighton - kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 25

Newcastle vs Liverpool - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 30

Leeds vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 31

Brighton vs Man City - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - kick-off 7pm