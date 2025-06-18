Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Man Utd host Arsenal with Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea live on Sky Sports

Manchester United host Arsenal in the first Super Sunday of the 2025/26 Premier League season, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace also featuring live on Sky Sports on a bumper opening weekend.

Man Utd begin their first full season under Ruben Amorim on August 17 at home to title hopefuls Arsenal, live on Sky Sports. United also face Man City and Chelsea in their opening five games.

Mikel Arteta's side have a daunting start, playing Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Man City and Newcastle in their first six games.

Champions Liverpool will raise the curtain on the new season against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday Night Football on August 15.

Pep Guardiola's new-look Man City are then live on Sky Sports with a trip to Wolves on the evening of Saturday August 16.

Sky Sports' opening weekend coverage also includes Chelsea against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace on Super Sunday before Monday Night Football delivers Leeds vs Everton as Elland Road hosts its first Premier League match since May 2023.

Aston Villa welcome Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday August 16 before Sunderland mark their Premier League return at home to West Ham at 3pm.

Europa League winners Tottenham begin life under new boss Thomas Frank at home to newly-promoted Burnley while Brentford head to Nottingham Forest and Fulham visit Brighton in the other 3pms.

There are no games scheduled for Boxing Day but the Premier League has clarified that the matches listed for Saturday December 27 are available to switch to Boxing Day for live broadcast.

A full round of EFL games are expected to be scheduled for Boxing Day.

The Premier League has also confirmed that no top-flight club will be requested to play twice in fewer than 48 hours between December 27 and December 30, when another full round of games will be held.

Each club has a home match on either December 27 or January 3, with travel reduced on December 27 and December 30.

Here is the first round of fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season:

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 16



Aston Villa vs Newcastle, kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Fulham, kick-off 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, kick-off 3pm

Sunderland vs West Ham, kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Burnley, kick-off 3pm

Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday May 24

All 4pm kick-offs

Brighton vs Man Utd

Burnley vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Fulham vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Brentford

Man City vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Sunderland vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Everton

West Ham vs Leeds

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on Friday August 15 and conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.