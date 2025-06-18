 Skip to content

Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

New Spurs boss Thomas Frank handed Burnley at home as his first Premier League game in charge; Dane's first away league game is at Man City; first north London derby of season at Arsenal on November 22 with return game on February 21; Everton at home is final game of season on May 24

Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:02, UK

Spurs fixtures 2025/26

Thomas Frank's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will be at home against promoted Burnley on August 16.

But the Dane faces a daunting first away game as Spurs go to Manchester City the following weekend on August 23.

After a home fixture against Bournemouth on August 30, the next game will be Frank's first London derby in charge as Tottenham visit West Ham on September 13.

    Spurs' PL season opener comes three days after Super Cup

    Tottenham's Premier League season opener against Burnley comes just three days after Spurs' UEFA Super Cup match against Paris-Saint-Germain.

    The game in Udine, Italy, on August 13 is Frank's first competitive game in charge as the Europa League winners take on Champions League holders PSG.

    Spurs face a difficult November as they host London rivals Chelsea at the start of the month, followed by a home game against Manchester United on November 8, which comes after a Champions League midweek.

    Then, after the international break, Frank takes charge of his first north London derby as Tottenham take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 22.

    When do Spurs find out Champions League opponents?

    Tottenham will discover their Champions League opponents when the league phase draw is made on August 28.

    The return north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is on February 21, which comes at the end of a tough run of fixtures as Spurs face Manchester City (January 31), Manchester United (February 7), Newcastle (February 11) and then the Gunners.

    Tottenham's penultimate Premier League match of the season is at London rivals Chelsea on May 17, before finishing the campaign against Everton at home on May 24.

    All fixtures subject to change.

    August

    16: Burnley (h) - 3pm
    23: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
    30: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

    September

    13: West Ham (a) - 3pm
    20: Brighton (a) - 3pm
    27: Wolves (h) - 3pm

    October

    4: Leeds (a) - 3pm
    18: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
    25: Everton (a) - 3pm

    November

    1: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
    8: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
    22: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
    29: Fulham (h) - 3pm

    December

    3: Newcastle (a) - 8pm
    6: Brentford (h) - 3pm
    13: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
    20: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
    27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
    30: Brentford (a) - 8pm

    January

    3: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
    7: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm
    17: West Ham (h) - 3pm
    24: Burnley (a) - 3pm
    31: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

    February

    7: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
    11: Newcastle (h) - 8pm
    21: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
    28: Fulham (a) - 3pm

    March

    4: Crystal Palace (h) - 8pm
    14: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
    21: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

    April

    11: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
    18: Brighton (h) - 3pm
    25: Wolves (a) - 3pm

    May

    2: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
    9: Leeds (h) - 3pm
    17: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
    24: Everton (h) - 4pm

