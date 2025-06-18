Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
New Spurs boss Thomas Frank handed Burnley at home as his first Premier League game in charge; Dane's first away league game is at Man City; first north London derby of season at Arsenal on November 22 with return game on February 21; Everton at home is final game of season on May 24
Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:02, UK
Thomas Frank's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will be at home against promoted Burnley on August 16.
But the Dane faces a daunting first away game as Spurs go to Manchester City the following weekend on August 23.
After a home fixture against Bournemouth on August 30, the next game will be Frank's first London derby in charge as Tottenham visit West Ham on September 13.
Spurs' PL season opener comes three days after Super Cup
Tottenham's Premier League season opener against Burnley comes just three days after Spurs' UEFA Super Cup match against Paris-Saint-Germain.
The game in Udine, Italy, on August 13 is Frank's first competitive game in charge as the Europa League winners take on Champions League holders PSG.
Spurs face a difficult November as they host London rivals Chelsea at the start of the month, followed by a home game against Manchester United on November 8, which comes after a Champions League midweek.
Then, after the international break, Frank takes charge of his first north London derby as Tottenham take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 22.
When do Spurs find out Champions League opponents?
Tottenham will discover their Champions League opponents when the league phase draw is made on August 28.
The return north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is on February 21, which comes at the end of a tough run of fixtures as Spurs face Manchester City (January 31), Manchester United (February 7), Newcastle (February 11) and then the Gunners.
Tottenham's penultimate Premier League match of the season is at London rivals Chelsea on May 17, before finishing the campaign against Everton at home on May 24.
Tottenham's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Burnley (h) - 3pm
23: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
30: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
September
13: West Ham (a) - 3pm
20: Brighton (a) - 3pm
27: Wolves (h) - 3pm
October
4: Leeds (a) - 3pm
18: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
25: Everton (a) - 3pm
November
1: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
8: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
22: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
29: Fulham (h) - 3pm
December
3: Newcastle (a) - 8pm
6: Brentford (h) - 3pm
13: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
20: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: Brentford (a) - 8pm
Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!
January
3: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
7: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm
17: West Ham (h) - 3pm
24: Burnley (a) - 3pm
31: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
February
7: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
11: Newcastle (h) - 8pm
21: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
28: Fulham (a) - 3pm
March
4: Crystal Palace (h) - 8pm
14: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
21: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
April
11: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
18: Brighton (h) - 3pm
25: Wolves (a) - 3pm
May
2: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
9: Leeds (h) - 3pm
17: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
24: Everton (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.