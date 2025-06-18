Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Thomas Frank's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will be at home against promoted Burnley on August 16.

But the Dane faces a daunting first away game as Spurs go to Manchester City the following weekend on August 23.

After a home fixture against Bournemouth on August 30, the next game will be Frank's first London derby in charge as Tottenham visit West Ham on September 13.

Spurs' PL season opener comes three days after Super Cup Tottenham's Premier League season opener against Burnley comes just three days after Spurs' UEFA Super Cup match against Paris-Saint-Germain.



The game in Udine, Italy, on August 13 is Frank's first competitive game in charge as the Europa League winners take on Champions League holders PSG.

Spurs face a difficult November as they host London rivals Chelsea at the start of the month, followed by a home game against Manchester United on November 8, which comes after a Champions League midweek.

Then, after the international break, Frank takes charge of his first north London derby as Tottenham take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 22.

When do Spurs find out Champions League opponents? Tottenham will discover their Champions League opponents when the league phase draw is made on August 28.

The return north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is on February 21, which comes at the end of a tough run of fixtures as Spurs face Manchester City (January 31), Manchester United (February 7), Newcastle (February 11) and then the Gunners.

Tottenham's penultimate Premier League match of the season is at London rivals Chelsea on May 17, before finishing the campaign against Everton at home on May 24.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Burnley (h) - 3pm

23: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

30: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

September

13: West Ham (a) - 3pm

20: Brighton (a) - 3pm

27: Wolves (h) - 3pm

October

4: Leeds (a) - 3pm

18: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

25: Everton (a) - 3pm

November

1: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

8: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

22: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

29: Fulham (h) - 3pm

December

3: Newcastle (a) - 8pm

6: Brentford (h) - 3pm

13: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

20: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: Brentford (a) - 8pm

January

3: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

7: Bournemouth (a) - 8pm

17: West Ham (h) - 3pm

24: Burnley (a) - 3pm

31: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

February

7: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

11: Newcastle (h) - 8pm

21: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

28: Fulham (a) - 3pm

March

4: Crystal Palace (h) - 8pm

14: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

21: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

April

11: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

18: Brighton (h) - 3pm

25: Wolves (a) - 3pm

May

2: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

9: Leeds (h) - 3pm

17: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

24: Everton (h) - 4pm

