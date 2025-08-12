Marc Guehi transfer news: Liverpool still keen on Crystal Palace defender but will not overpay due to expiring contract

Liverpool are in talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Marc Guehi and believe the player wants to join them.

Sky Sports News understands this has informed their decision to open talks with Palace for the England international.

The Eagles value the player at £40m but Liverpool will not overpay, given he has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will only seek to agree personal terms with Guehi if a deal can be reached with Palace.

The club's leadership have a long-standing relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish and want to conduct their business in the right way.

Parish has said he may have to consider selling Guehi if the defender does not sign a new deal.

The England defender is unlikely to sign a new contract at Palace. He was valued at £70m last summer when Palace turned down a series of bids from Newcastle.

Guehi also has the option of seeing out his contract and leaving on a lucrative free transfer next summer.

A number of big European clubs are believed to be interested in signing Guehi as a free agent at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi be on the move this summer? We take a look at the centre-back's best bits from the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle are not expected to be in the race for Guehi after agreeing a deal for centre-back Malick Thiaw with AC Milan.

Tottenham, who also had a bid for Guehi rejected in the winter window, are in the market for a defender this summer, but their priority at this stage is bringing in a winger and a No 10.

The Premier League champions are also interested in Parma's teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

Parma could be open to selling the 18-year-old for around £26m (€30m) plus bonuses.

Interest in Leoni is not expected to affect Liverpool's potential pursuit of Guehi.

Liverpool need more experience at centre-back and Ibrahima Konate is entering the final year of his deal.

