Paul Merson says: Alexander Isak could have left Newcastle a hero but his legacy is now tainted

Paul Merson says Alexander Isak could have left Newcastle a hero this summer but his actions in trying to force a move to Liverpool have tainted a legacy that saw him play a key part in winning the Carabao Cup last season and ending the club's 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Newcastle have endured a hugely-frustrating summer, missing out on a host of transfer targets while having to cope without Isak.

The striker is training away from the first team and will miss the weekend's Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime after telling the club he wants to explore his options elsewhere amid interest from Liverpool, who had a big-money bid rejected for the Sweden striker.

Reports now suggest Isak is adamant he will not play for Newcastle again and retains a desire to join Liverpool in a saga that has dominated, and will continue to dominate, the transfer window right up until the deadline on Monday September 1.

Read on for the Magic Man's exclusive thoughts on all things Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool...

'Isak's taking a big chance'

It's an unbelievable situation Isak has put himself in.

He's taking a big gamble by reportedly saying he'll never play for Newcastle again.

Newcastle is a big city but it is a fish bowl in terms of football with it being a one-club city.

I wouldn't want to be in his shoes if he doesn't get his move. He's upset a lot of Newcastle fans with his actions.

If he now doesn't get away before the transfer window closes, he will need to score some serious goals to get the Newcastle fans anywhere near back on side.

'Isak's hero status gone if he leaves'

If he leaves, he won't be leaving Newcastle as a hero.

Had he kept quiet, he still could have potentially gone for big money, giving Newcastle serious profit after giving his all to the club. He was a big part of that trophy success last season, and he would have been rightly remembered for it.

Everyone could have shaken hands and been happy with the deal eventually.

But that's now completely gone.

The situation is totally ridiculous. It just shows you the players have all the power.

'Situation proves players still have the power'

Heads get turned in football.

There were so many saying Isak wouldn't leave, he wouldn't leave Newcastle.

In the end, when players decide they want to go, that's it.

It's just unbelievable.

Newcastle have just won their first trophy since before I was even born. Everything is great there and Isak is such a big part of that.

Suddenly, bang. An absolute spanner has been thrown into the works by Isak.

'Newcastle won't want an unhappy player, Liverpool know that'

Image: Isak reportedly retains a desire to join Liverpool this summer

Newcastle rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons but now, after what Isak has said and done, Liverpool are not going to offer any more. Why would they?

They know the situation and know Newcastle don't want an unhappy player.

The timing from Isak is interesting. Maybe he thought a deal over £110m would be enough. Newcastle held firm but now he obviously just wants to get away from St James' Park.

His hand has now been forced and that's why he is saying he won't play again for Newcastle.

He potentially thought the initial offer would get accepted and he wouldn't have to do anything. He thought he'd be leaving a hero but now that has gone.

'Shocker of a window for Newcastle' Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Newcastle's transfer window:



"It’s been a terrible window for Newcastle, so far.



"If Isak goes then it’s a shocker.



"But they probably have a good idea he’s off if they were trying to sign Benjamin Sesko, who chose to join Man Utd.



"It’s a real worry for Newcastle."

'Newcastle put Isak on the map'

It looks like Isak won't play against Aston Villa. He probably won't play against Liverpool and then Leeds, providing Newcastle hold firm and don't sell him.

If Newcastle lose two of those games, they are up against it already this season.

It's mind-blowing how this situation is allowed to happen.

Players sign big contracts and Isak is on a good few quid. He has three years left on his deal too so Newcastle should hold the cards really.

But someone comes in for him and he wants to leave, but now he won't play. I just don't get how it can happen.

This is a club that put him on the map.

He was obviously decent before he arrived at Newcastle but how many people knew about him? Now, he's a world-wide star and Newcastle helped him achieve that.

'Isak needed to handle things differently'

I don't like what is happening.

If Isak would have kept quiet, trained with the team and let things run its course, this probably all gets sorted out.

If a deal didn't happen, it's not like he's not good enough for it to happen again.

Liverpool wouldn't have just dropped their interest. He's not a one season wonder. He's a quality player.

A deal would eventually have happened, even if it wouldn't have happened in this window. Someone would always want to buy a player of Isak's quality.

He just needed to get his head down, train well, score goals when presented with the chance and this could have been so different for him.

After the work he's done at the club, he could have left a hero. But now, a lot of people associated with Newcastle are going to think differently, and that's a shame because of what he has achieved at St James' Park.

Do Liverpool really need Isak? Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Newcastle's transfer window:



"If I was Liverpool, I’d be looking more for a centre back than Isak. Arne Slot has enough options going forward without needing Isak.



"Hugo Ekitike looked very good against Crystal Palace.



"They desperately need another defender.



"I hear a lot of people saying that if Liverpool get Isak it’s game over in the Premier League. It’s finished.



"I don’t see that at all.



"It causes more problems, if anything. Where does Cody Gakpo play? There’s Florian Wirtz, Mo Salah and then Ekitike.



"If Isak arrives, they can’t all play. Slot will have to mix things up and change things constantly to keep everyone happy and that causes problems."

