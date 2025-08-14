Sky Sports ranks the Premier League's top 25 players ahead of 2025/26 season
Sky Sports football journalists and reporters have ranked the Premier League's best players - but who made the top 25? Watch 215 Premier League games live on Sky Sports this season, starting with Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Friday from 6.30pm, kick-off 8pm
Thursday 14 August 2025 09:52, UK
The superstars of the Premier League are ready to roll - but on the eve of the new season, who are the best players right here, right now?
That's the question we put to over 20 Sky Sports football journalists and reporters, who weighed up the brilliant performers from last season and considered how new arrivals from abroad stacked up.
We asked them to rank a long list of Premier League talent and then took their average responses and honed it down to a top 25. So who came out on top?
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Read on to see our top 25 Premier League players - and then join the debate yourself in our live blog, where we want you to list your favourite footballers and debate and discuss our selections!
25 - Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal
- Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike - The forwards likely to shape this season's Premier League title race
24 - Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool
23 - Phil Foden, Man City
22 - Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea
21 - Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa
20 - Bryan Mbeumo, Man Utd
19 - Matheus Cunha, Man Utd
18 - Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle
17 - Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool
16 - Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace
15 - Martin Odegaard, Arsenal
14 - William Saliba, Arsenal
13 - Florian Wirtz, Liverpool
12 - Alisson, Liverpool
11 - Moises Caicedo
10 - Gabriel Magalhaes
Arsenal's defence was the meanest in the Premier League last season and Gabriel gets the recognition from our journalists and reporters - no doubt also impressed by his repeated threat from set-pieces at the other end of the pitch.
9 - Bruno Fernandes
Where would Man Utd be without Bruno Fernandes? That was a recurring question last season. Amid all of his team's travails, the Portugal midfielder's quality remains respected.
8 - Declan Rice
Another driving force of Arsenal's title prospects, Declan Rice is becoming the complete midfielder in the centre of the park for the Gunners. If the football world is increasingly being filled by specialists, the England man can seemingly do it all.
7 - Bukayo Saka
Arsenal supporters will surely want to see Bukayo Saka further up this list and their Star Boy could well prove this coming season he deserves a promotion. The next step is to inspire his team to success with his individual brilliance.
6 - Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's imperious captain is the top-ranked defender and there will be few arguments with that. The Dutchman continues to be a commanding presence in the Reds' backline.
5 - Alexander Isak
The transfer saga of the summer? Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle is uncertain but his quality isn't in doubt. There's a reason why the Sweden striker is in demand after a brilliant campaign in black and white.
4 - Rodri
Man City badly missed Rodri through his injury absence last season. If anything it underlined his importance to Pep Guardiola's side even more. He continues to be considered among the best in the world - fingers crossed he can return to his former levels.
3 - Cole Palmer
We love a maverick and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is one of the Premier League's top entertainers. He delivers in the big moments too - whether that's a Euros final with England or when Chelsea are in major finals.
2 - Erling Haaland
When you score 22 Premier League goals but are deemed to have had a disappointing season, you know you're a decent striker. Erling Haaland's goal-getting prowess continues to demand respect.
1 - Mo Salah
No surprises here. Liverpool's star man swept the awards last season after inspiring the Reds to Premier League glory with one of the best individual campaigns we've seen.
Premier League player of the year Mohamed Salah has taken the crown with Liverpool's Egyptian King voted ahead of Man City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.
Florian Wirtz - Liverpool's big-money summer signing - was the highest-ranked import, while it was Arsenal who had the most players in the top 10, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes making the cut.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.