Ballon d'Or: Pick your winner of the 2019 prize

Will Cristiano Ronaldo win the Ballon d'Or for a sixth time?

Who should win the 2019 Ballon d'Or?

A 30-man shortlist was revealed this week, featuring a host of Premier League stars as well as some of the biggest names from around the world of football - now we want to know who you'd select.

Luka Modric picked up the prize last year but, with the Real Madrid man not in contention this time, it looks set to be an intriguing battle for the coveted award.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo win it for a sixth time and overtake his old rival Lionel Messi, who has won the award five times, on December 2?

Liverpool's Champions League winners Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk will also be in the mix, along with Premier League champions Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

But they are just some of the options available. Hit the up and down arrows below to vote your favourite players up or down our list…