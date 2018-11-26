Luke Shaw says Manchester United need thick skin with Jose Mourinho

1:57 Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says he has enjoyed reacting to Jose Mourinho's criticism. Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says he has enjoyed reacting to Jose Mourinho's criticism.

Luke Shaw admits you need a "thick skin" to play for Jose Mourinho but says he has "enjoyed" the Manchester United manager's tough love.

Shaw has been regularly criticised by Mourinho during their time together at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese previously saying he was "making every decision for him" and the left-back was a "long way behind".

But the pair's relationship has warmed this season, with Shaw putting in more consistent performances and earning a new contract which his manager said he "fought for".

Mourinho's comments about his players have come back under scrutiny ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Young Boys after he questioned their "heart" following the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

When asked if the criticism from Mourinho has helped him, Shaw said: "Yes, of course. I have kind of enjoyed it. It was a very big challenge for me, with some of the things that he has said in the past, especially in the last year or two.

Shaw signed a new five-year deal at United in October

"What he said the other day, I think that was more a generation thing and I don't think it was really aimed much at us as individuals.

"But I think he was talking about nowadays' generation, as opposed to when he was a bit younger.

"So, yeah, of course, we're more focused on Tuesday.

"Look, when we saw that, training is much more important. We train hard for the team and we're just looking forward to putting things right on Tuesday.

0:37 Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys. Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys.

"You need thick skin to, of course, play under the manager, but 100 per cent this club.

"It's the biggest club in the world and we as players need to take what's said and take that on board.

"I keep saying it, but we need to fight for the team, for the manager and for the fans and the club.

"Of course, we're going through a bad stage at the moment but that's why I signed my contract, because I know good things are coming our way and hopefully that's sooner rather than later."