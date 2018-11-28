Jose Mourinho is repeating mistakes he made at Chelsea and Real Madrid, says Mido

1:37 Jose Mourinho's public criticism of his players proves he does not understand how to handle the current generation of footballers, says Mido Jose Mourinho's public criticism of his players proves he does not understand how to handle the current generation of footballers, says Mido

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is repeating the same mistakes he made at the end of his spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, according to former Tottenham striker Mido.

Mido believes Mourinho is not helping himself by criticising his players in public and providing them a reason to give up on him.

He says that if up to four or five of United's players are underperforming, then the blame has to ultimately fall on the manager.

0:29 Marouane Fellaini says he is trying to repay Mourinho for the trust the manager has in him after his late winner against Young Boys on Tuesday Marouane Fellaini says he is trying to repay Mourinho for the trust the manager has in him after his late winner against Young Boys on Tuesday

"I honestly think Mourinho is struggling to understand the brain of this generation", Mido told Sky Sports News.

"If you come out and criticise the young boys now, they will be shy. They need someone to protect them in front of the media, even if they are playing bad.

"I'm sure the players are not happy. If your manager came out and criticised you in the media, that's the worst thing you can do. It's not helping him. It killed him at Chelsea - that's the reason why the team gave up on him.

"He did it at Madrid at the end, and now he's doing it again.

"I cannot understand why (Alexis) Sanchez is not playing well. I believe in football if you have four or five players not playing well, it comes back to the manager."

1:32 Mourinho explains the emotions behind throwing a drinks rack after United's winner against Young Boys, and says he is proud of his side's performance Mourinho explains the emotions behind throwing a drinks rack after United's winner against Young Boys, and says he is proud of his side's performance

The former Egypt international also claims that Mourinho privately knows his time is running out at Old Trafford because he tends not to spend more than three years at a club.

"I believe Mourinho knows this is his last season at Manchester United, no matter what. Mourinho doesn't stay at one place more than three years, he never did.

"If you look at Inter, if you look at everywhere he was. I think only at Chelsea he spent more than three years."

After earning a last-gasp 1-0 win against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Tuesday, United travel to Southampton on Saturday where a win could see them leapfrog Everton into sixth place in the Premier League-.