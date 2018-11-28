Jose Mourinho is repeating mistakes he made at Chelsea and Real Madrid, says Mido
Former Spurs striker Mido tells Sky Sports News that "Mourinho knows this is his last season at Manchester United"
Last Updated: 28/11/18 3:23pm
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is repeating the same mistakes he made at the end of his spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, according to former Tottenham striker Mido.
Mido believes Mourinho is not helping himself by criticising his players in public and providing them a reason to give up on him.
He says that if up to four or five of United's players are underperforming, then the blame has to ultimately fall on the manager.
"I honestly think Mourinho is struggling to understand the brain of this generation", Mido told Sky Sports News.
"If you come out and criticise the young boys now, they will be shy. They need someone to protect them in front of the media, even if they are playing bad.
"I'm sure the players are not happy. If your manager came out and criticised you in the media, that's the worst thing you can do. It's not helping him. It killed him at Chelsea - that's the reason why the team gave up on him.
"He did it at Madrid at the end, and now he's doing it again.
"I cannot understand why (Alexis) Sanchez is not playing well. I believe in football if you have four or five players not playing well, it comes back to the manager."
The former Egypt international also claims that Mourinho privately knows his time is running out at Old Trafford because he tends not to spend more than three years at a club.
"I believe Mourinho knows this is his last season at Manchester United, no matter what. Mourinho doesn't stay at one place more than three years, he never did.
"If you look at Inter, if you look at everywhere he was. I think only at Chelsea he spent more than three years."
After earning a last-gasp 1-0 win against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Tuesday, United travel to Southampton on Saturday where a win could see them leapfrog Everton into sixth place in the Premier League-.