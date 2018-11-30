Jose Mourinho thinks Manchester United will be able to agree a new deal with David de Gea

1:17 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new contract. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new contract.

Jose Mourinho is confident Manchester United will be able to agree a new long-term contract with goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea's deal was due to end in the summer but on Thursday United exercised their option to extend the Spain international's deal for another season.

Talks continue regarding a long-term extension and Mourinho is confident that United's four-time player of the year will be staying at Old Trafford beyond the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Mourinho said: "He wants to stay, and of course I want him to stay. He is the level of player Manchester United needs.

"Manchester United needs the best players in the world. If we want to be Manchester United, we need the best players in the world.

"We have the best goalkeeper in the world. Obviously, the manager wants him to stay and the board wants him to stay.

"David wants to stay and his agent [Jorge Mendes, who also represents Mourinho] wants him to do what the player wants - he is not the kind of agent that is manipulative, like others and tries to influence the player.

"His agent will let him think and decide by himself, so I think the point is just to agree the contract that the club wants to give and the player wants to accept.

"That is just my feeling, but I think they (the talks) are going to finish well."

Manchester United have picked up the one-year option on David de Gea's contract

De Gea produced a sensational save in the Champions League against Young Boys on Tuesday, keeping the score at 0-0 and setting the stage for a late winner from Marouane Fellaini.

Mourinho joked: "I think David's performance - you have to say, for 92 minutes, to be David or myself, would be the same.

"I can kick as well as him and (there were) zero saves, zero shots, so don't say it was an amazing performance.

"It was a zero performance, with a save that only the best goalkeeper in the world can make, and that is the fair analysis of his performance.

"He didn't touch the ball, against Crystal Palace (in a 0-0 draw last week), he didn't touch the ball.

"But, when he needs to touch the ball, he is the best."