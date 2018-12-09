Juan Mata hails Manchester United's 'complete performance' against Fulham

Juan Mata says Manchester United gave the fans a performance they had been waiting for

Juan Mata says the "complete performance" against Fulham was just the tonic for Manchester United and has urged the team to produce more of the same.

United ended a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over bottom club Fulham at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young, Mata and Romelu Lukaku scored in an impressive first-half display, with Marcus Rashford sealing the win after substitute Aboubakar Kamara reduced the deficit from the spot - a blot on an otherwise positive day for Mata.

"It's not easy," the attacking midfielder said of the second-half approach on MUTV.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League

"Obviously it's a very good position to be, but it's not easy to keep that level of intensity. Subconsciously you relax a little bit when you're three goals ahead.

"They score so we needed to keep ourselves going and try to score again, which we did. It's always important to be focused 90 minutes because by doing that we will be a better team.

3:21 Jose Mourinho also praised the side's performance against Fulham Jose Mourinho also praised the side's performance against Fulham

"I will say that today was a very complete performance. It was a shame that we couldn't keep the clean sheet, but it was a very good performance.

"A performance that the fans I think they have been waiting for and we know that we have to do this more often."

Mata was one of four changes to the side that drew 2-2 draw with Arsenal and made an important contribution, becoming the third Spanish player to score 50 goals and register 50 assists in Premier League history.

0:18 Mourinho was left bemused by the lack of water at his post-match news conference on Saturday, questioning whether it was due to Manchester United saving money for the January transfer market Mourinho was left bemused by the lack of water at his post-match news conference on Saturday, questioning whether it was due to Manchester United saving money for the January transfer market

"It's not bad," he said with a smile. "50 and 50.

"When I came to the Premier League a few years ago I was very excited and very motivated about my period in the Premier League and I am enjoying it so much.

"I am lucky to have been able to score and assist that many goals, but I am still hungry for more: I want more assists, more goals, more enjoyment in the pitch, so hopefully I can do (so)."