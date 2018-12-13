Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faced tough task after Louis van Gaal, says Paul Ince

Jose Mourinho is still playing catch up at Manchester United after the club declined under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, according to Paul Ince

Paul Ince believes Jose Mourinho is still picking up the pieces at Manchester United after the club went backwards under Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho replaced Van Gaal in 2016 and the Portuguese's first season in charge saw United win the League Cup and Europa League but he failed to secure silverware during the last campaign.

Former United midfielder Ince sympathised with Mourinho, who is in his third season at Old Trafford, insisting he is still repairing the damage left behind by previous managers.

Ince joined Man Utd from West Ham in 1989 and won two league titles

"It's tough on Mourinho because he came in off the back of David Moyes and Van Gaal," Ince said.

"Under Van Gaal they went back big time, they went back two years.

"While Man Utd were going back, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, they were going forwards.

"He [Mourinho] had to try to get them up just to compete with those teams and it's been a tough time for him."

Mourinho's side are currently sixth in the league and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

They travel to Anfield on Sunday to face leaders Liverpool - live on Sky Sports Premier League - and the 51-year-old former England captain believes even qualifying for the Champions League may prove too difficult.

Ince added: "Are we talking about a case where Man Utd might be struggling year after year to make the top four?

"Only one team are going to win the league. Man Utd are not going to win the league.

"They've got to try to win a cup and they've got to try to finish in the top four, which is going to be a tough ask for them."

Ince spent six seasons with United from 1989 to 1995, winning the Premier League twice. He scored 29 goals in 281 appearances before leaving Old Trafford to join Inter Milan.

