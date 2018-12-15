Jose Mourinho unsure about Manchester United's transfer funds

Jose Mourinho says he would like to sign new players, but does not know what money will be available to him

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he does not yet know if he will have money to spend in the January transfer window.

Last January, the window proved a busy one for Mourinho, as he completed the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

And, although that particular transfer has yet to prove a success, the Portuguese manager is clearly keen to do some more business next month.

"I don't know. I don't know if we are going to have new players - I would like to - but I don't know if it is possible or not," he said.

"It depends on the club. I don't know and, honestly, I'm focused on my job of playing Liverpool and next week playing Cardiff."

United travel to Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, looking to chip away at the 16-point deficit to their bitter rivals.

Despite his side's inauspicious start to the season, Mourinho insisted he is not concerned by the obvious lack of progress being made by his club in his two and a half years in charge.

"I'm not frustrated because my work is to demand from players that they give everything they have and what I demand - I only demand things that I can give myself," he said.

"So what I ask the players to do - that's what I do. You have to work hard, you have to work on your limits. It's my job."