Chris Smalling injured in warm-up ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd

Manchester United's Chris Smalling was forced to sit out Sunday's Premier League game against rivals Liverpool after injuring his foot in the build-up.

Smalling, who only signed a new contract at Old Trafford on Saturday, was replaced by Eric Bailly in the United defence.

The 29-year-old has played 18 times for Jose Mourinho's side this season and 307 times in total since joining from Fulham in July 2008.

Bailly played in United's 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Champions League in midweek but has featured just six times for them in the Premier League during the current campaign.