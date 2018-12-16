Roy Keane thinks selling Paul Pogba wouldn't be a big deal for Manchester United

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness both criticised Paul Pogba

Roy Keane thinks selling Paul Pogba in the summer wouldn't be a big deal for Manchester United.

Pogba was an unused substitute as Manchester United slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

The Frenchman has now not started in the Premier League since the 2-2 draw with Southampton on December 1 as tensions between him and Jose Mourinho intensify.

Keane, who was a guest on Super Sunday, thinks the solution to the problem would be to sell Pogba in the summer.

"I think there are one or two problems with players, obviously not on top form," he said.

"And the obvious one being Pogba. If he's sitting on the bench today and not getting on then you're thinking his days must be numbered. I don't think they'll do anything with Pogba in January but come the summer you move him on and it's no big deal, he's left Manchester United before."

Graeme Souness has repeatedly criticised Pogba this season for United, calling for the Frenchman to improve his attitude.

He hopes that Mourinho's decision to drop Pogba will help buck the midfielder's ideas up.

"For me, he's not improved since he came to England," he said.

"He's not got any better. I have sympathy with the manager; I think he's got a hell of a job on to sort him out. I'm not sure that can be done and that's why he stays on the bench. Pogba must be sitting there, thinking, 'surely I'm better than Fellaini, surely I'm better than Matic.'

"If he has a proper attitude he'd have been better than any player out there today - possibly better than any player in the Premier League. But to me, on the outside, he doesn't look to have a proper attitude."