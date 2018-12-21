Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United hairdryer is back

1:11 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses his management style at Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses his management style at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has threatened to dish out his own version of Sir Alex Ferguson's "hairdryer" treatment at Manchester United.

It took only a phone call from Manchester to persuade Solskjaer to leave the "perfect life back home" in Norway to realise his dream of becoming United boss, albeit only an interim basis until the end of the season.

Solskjaer's arrival at United was met with a rowdy and boisterous dressing room, Sky Sports News understands, after the outgoing Jose Mourinho reportedly alienated all but a handful of people at Carrington.

United's caretaker challenged his players to "be the kids that love to play football", but has warned he is a disciplinarian just like "mentor" Ferguson.

"The manager [Ferguson] was different to every individual," said Solskjaer, ahead of Saturday's trip to former club Cardiff.

"Maybe I should get the hairdryer out of my pocket because I've got a hairdryer. When the hair needs lifting I use it on myself but I'm also not afraid of laying down the law.

"When your kids disappoint you, you tell them off, you don't give them some chocolate do you. You treat players similar to how you treat your kids really.

"You want the best for them, you want to guide them and help them. But if I get disappointed, ask Noah, Karna or Elijah [my kids] or some of the players I've had in Molde.

"Once in a while you really have to tell them the standards we've got."

Cuppa at Fergie's

Solskjaer, who spent 15 years at United as a player and coach during Ferguson's reign, spoke with the "gaffer" following his appointment and is keen to seek further advice.

"I've been in touch quite a bit," he added.

"I'm not sure what input he had [in me coming here] but when I got the call I texted the boss and I'm going to enjoy a nice cup of tea back at his house and discuss a few ideas."