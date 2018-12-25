Juan Mata says it is time for optimism at Man Utd

Juan Mata says the return of "legendary" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United means it is time for optimism at Old Trafford.

The United midfielder, writing in his weekly blog, said it had been a "different week" at the club following Jose Mourinho's dismissal and thanked his former boss "for the trophies" they won together.

Solskjaer's arrival appeared to have a liberating effect on the squad as United hit five past Cardiff in south Wales - the first time they had reached that tally in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Mata's previous blog entry after the Liverpool defeat said he had "nothing to share", but his latest message, possibly a reflection of the mood at United, was far more positive.

"The legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is our new boss and we couldn't have started off upon his return to the club in a better way," wrote Mata in his weekly blog.

"It was a convincing win against Cardiff and it will raise morale going into the end of 2018 and the rapidly approaching new year. It is time to be optimistic, to look ahead and keep working hard to climb up the table.

"We are really motivated to do so while entertaining our fans, who deserve so much.

"To start off, we play on Boxing Day against Huddersfield. It is a date that reminds me of my first months in the Premier League some seven years ago, from that point it transformed into one of the best days of the year for me.

"There are a lot of families in the stands and we hope to add a good game to the party atmosphere. It is a special day for English football.

"Four days later, we will welcome Bournemouth, a team who are having a phenomenal season. In our first league game against them, we managed to win thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Marcus, and on Sunday I am sure that they will be looking for revenge."