Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must keep improving despite upturn in form

1:01 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was honest on Manchester United's shortcomings despite recording consecutive wins since he became caretaker manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was honest on Manchester United's shortcomings despite recording consecutive wins since he became caretaker manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have plenty to work on despite winning consecutive matches since he took over as caretaker manager.

A 5-1 win at Solskjaer's former club Cardiff in his first game in charge was followed by a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Solskjaer has highlighted key areas that need working on, however, and urged his side to take responsibility for their own progression as they look to climb the Premier League table.

"We need to improve and we are in this position for a reason," he said.

"We have not been consistent enough, we have not been able to keep clean sheets. We have not scored enough goals and have conceded two goals from set-pieces.

0:58 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is up to the Manchester United players to improve and wants them to use their ‘imagination and creativity.’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is up to the Manchester United players to improve and wants them to use their ‘imagination and creativity.’

"Open play and defending has been good but we need to get back to the habit of not conceding goals.

"There are loads of things in a football team you always look at different things to improve on. I am coming in from the outside and it's hard to make a difference.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

"My job has been to speak to the players to try to get to know their feelings and how confidence levels are and how they feel about their own situation.

"Every single one has a responsibility to improve."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is impressed by some of the academy players that are coming through at Man Utd

Solskjaer is enthused by some of the players coming through the youth system at the club, however, and revealed there are some players in the U18 side who are close to involvement in the first team.

"As Sir Matt [Busby] once said, 'if they are good enough, they are old enough'," Solskjaer added.

2:58 Highlights from Man Utd's 3-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League. Highlights from Man Utd's 3-1 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"We are built on that tradition and need young players coming through. It's important for the academy and the players in the academy to know I am looking to progress players through.

"We have got two or three top talents in the U18s who are knocking on the door now.

"But for a couple of injuries and a little bit of fatigue, some of them would have been involved because we've had quite a few injured players.

"They are ready to step up."