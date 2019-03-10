Fred eager to impress 'Professor' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man Utd breakthrough

Fred has only started two Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Fred says he wants to be at his best for "Professor" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fred, 26, has been a largely peripheral figure at Old Trafford since his £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer but United's long injury list allowed him to play a key role in the surprise 3-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

The Brazil international say he is grateful to Solskjaer for giving him a chance to impress and hopes his performance at the Parc des Princes can be a turning point in his United career.

"Of course, things have been difficult for me," he told the club's website.

"I have been out of the team and that has been frustrating, but I have never let that get me down and have never let my head go down.

"I have trained hard, worked really hard and I knew that my time would come. Wednesday night really represented a good and important [moment] for me to be my best for Professor Ole.

"Ole, Michael Carrick and the coaching team had been talking to me, helping me to prepare for this moment.

0:22 Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury for Man Utd at Arsenal on Sunday Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury for Man Utd at Arsenal on Sunday

"Yes, I believe that on Wednesday, when I came off the pitch, I felt that this was a turning point for me and an important moment.

"At the same time, I need to keep my feet on the ground. I have still got a lot of hard work to put in, we haven't won anything yet. I need to continue working hard.

"We, as a team, need to continue working hard so that we can put Manchester United back on top where we belong."

Fred, who has started two Premier League games so far this season under Solskjaer, could be back on the bench for Sunday's Sky Live clash at Arsenal with Paul Pogba returning from suspension, and Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera back in contention to play after injury.