Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clash over David de Gea in Manchester United loss

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a lively debate when discussing David de Gea's role in Arsenal's opening goal as Manchester United lost 2-0.

Granit Xhaka caught De Gea off-guard in the 12th minute as his strike from outside the area swerved into the back of the net, with some criticising the goalkeeper for making a mistake.

Sky Sports pundits Neville and Carragher had differing views on De Gea's involvement, and you can read the feisty encounter below...

Gary Neville: "In terms of the goal, I thought David de Gea made a big mistake and I think, to be fair for that, Man Utd lost the game because in the second half it allowed Arsenal to play on the counter-attack."

David Jones: "Jamie wasn't sure about it...

GN: "I don't know why he wasn't sure about it. It's gone in the centre of the goal from 30 yards, it's not even a debate."

Jamie Carragher: "Why has everyone got to have the same opinion as you?"

GN: "If the ball goes in the centre of the net from 30 yards, it's not a debate."

JC: "So if the ball takes a deflection... it moved that much!"

GN: "David de Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's made a mistake, simple as that. At the end of the day, it's got to be a goalkeeping error."

JC: "But how big is the swing from one side to the other?"

GN: "It swings early!"

JC: "It swings early? It doesn't! By the time it gets to the penalty spot it shifts."

GN: "I don't want to focus on it too much. I think it's a mistake and it was a determining factor in that match."