Scott McTominay's Manchester United fears eased by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Scott McTominay says concerns over his Manchester United future have been dispelled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay, 22, was shifted around under Jose Mourinho, often being asked to play centre-back.

But the Scotland international has been used in his preferred central midfield position under caretaker boss Solskjaer, with his long-term future at the club reaffirmed with a new three-and-a-half-year contract signed in January.

"There have been times when it's been so, so tough, you're playing out of position and you're not quite sure exactly how you're perceived and what your role is going forward," McTominay told Sky Sports News.

"But now having played a run of games under Ole it's been much better. We've had some amazing nights and big games as well.

"I just want to keep learning."

McTominay is part of Scotland's squad for their opening European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino this week, with manager Alex McLeish looking to build on a positive end to their Nations League campaign.

Solskjaer's impact has left United's players "playing with a smile on your face and enjoying football", according to McTominay, and he believes there has been a similar response in Scotland's camp to McLeish's arrival.

"Everyone's got that family bond and wants to do well for each other," he added.