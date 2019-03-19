Andy Robertson returns for Scotland's European Qualifier against San Marino

Andrew Robertson will be available to face San Marino

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will be available for Sunday’s European Qualifier against San Marino.

The Liverpool defender had already been ruled out of the away game with Kazakhstan on Thursday after he remained in the UK to receive dental surgery on an abscess.

S Marino vs Scotland Live on

But he will available for selection by Scotland boss Alex McLeish for the second game, which is live on Sky Sports, of their back-to-back fixtures and will join up with the rest of the squad in San Marino on Friday.

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew, Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan had already been forced to pull out of the squad through injury.

Robertson has featured 37 times for Jurgen Klopp's side in all competitions this season and played in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday that took them back to the top of the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was appointed Scotland captain by McLeish in September 2018, and has won 28 caps since making his debut in March 2014.