Callum McGregor wants Scotland to make fast start to European Qualifiers

Callum McGregor has urged his Scotland team-mates to take confidence from their back-to-back victories in November into the opening match of the European Qualifiers against Kazakhstan.

Wins over Albania and Israel last year in the UEFA Nations League secured Scotland a play-off spot for Euro 2020, but their attentions now switch to reaching the finals directly from their qualifying group.

Alex McLeish's side begin their campaign on Thursday in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, before Sunday's trip to the world's lowest ranked international side San Marino, with both games to be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

"In football, momentum is massive," said McGregor. "As soon as you get that first win or feel-good factor then it can snowball into anything.

"To get a good start in the campaign, you will see the confidence levels go up and you never know what you can do.

"In the last two games, performance-wise were definitely at it and there was a hunger in the team to go and succeed.

James Forrest scored a hat-trick as Scotland beat Israel 3-2 in November

"It was a big week for us in November and everyone knew what we had to do to get through. To get through that first major hurdle as a squad gives you confidence.

"We know the games will be tough, it is difficult to come here [Kazakhstan] and get a result.

"We are thinking about getting a positive result here first and then we will look at the next couple of games to try and get some points on the board because we know we have got some tough fixtures coming up after that."

Scotland arrived in Kazakhstan earlier this week as they try to adapt to a six-hour time difference and temperatures below freezing.

McGregor, right, was all-smiles at Glasgow airport before leaving for Kazakhstan

McGregor has previously played in Astana for club side Celtic, when they were beaten 4-3 in the Champions League qualifying stages in 2017, and the forward says that experience can be put to good use with the national team.

"I think it can help," he said. "It is always tough when you come to these places, with time difference and things like that.

"We are trying to stay on UK time and keep things as normal as we can in terms of the preparation so that will give us the best chance of getting a result."