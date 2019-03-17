Charlie Mulgrew, Jordan Archer and Barry Bannan out of Scotland squad
Watch Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers live on Sky Sports later this month
Last Updated: 17/03/19 4:51pm
Charlie Mulgrew is one of three players to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the forthcoming games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.
The Blackburn skipper is out of the trip to Kazakhstan and San Marino along with Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan.
Kazakhstan vs Scotland
March 21, 2019, 2:30pm
Live on
Livingston keeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay have been called into the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.
Mulgrew was named by Alex McLeish despite suffering a hamstring injury last week against Preston North End.
S Marino vs Scotland
March 24, 2019, 4:30pm
Live on
McLeish said after naming the squad earlier this week: "We have got a good feeling about Charlie. Charlie always puts himself on the line. He is very confident that he is going to play."
Scotland travel to face Kazakhstan on March 21 before travelling to San Marino on March 24, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.