Charlie Mulgrew, Jordan Archer and Barry Bannan out of Scotland squad

Watch Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers live on Sky Sports later this month

Last Updated: 17/03/19 4:51pm

Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew is out of the Scotland squad
Charlie Mulgrew is one of three players to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the forthcoming games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The Blackburn skipper is out of the trip to Kazakhstan and San Marino along with Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan.

Kazakhstan vs Scotland

March 21, 2019, 2:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Livingston keeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay have been called into the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

Mulgrew was named by Alex McLeish despite suffering a hamstring injury last week against Preston North End.

S Marino vs Scotland

March 24, 2019, 4:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

McLeish said after naming the squad earlier this week: "We have got a good feeling about Charlie. Charlie always puts himself on the line. He is very confident that he is going to play."

Scotland travel to face Kazakhstan on March 21 before travelling to San Marino on March 24, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.

