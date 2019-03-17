Charlie Mulgrew, Jordan Archer and Barry Bannan out of Scotland squad

Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew is out of the Scotland squad

Charlie Mulgrew is one of three players to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the forthcoming games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The Blackburn skipper is out of the trip to Kazakhstan and San Marino along with Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan.

Livingston keeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay have been called into the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

Mulgrew was named by Alex McLeish despite suffering a hamstring injury last week against Preston North End.

McLeish said after naming the squad earlier this week: "We have got a good feeling about Charlie. Charlie always puts himself on the line. He is very confident that he is going to play."

Scotland travel to face Kazakhstan on March 21 before travelling to San Marino on March 24, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.