Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows to spend wisely in the transfer market

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to spend wisely in the transfer market as the new Manchester United manager looks to shape his side this summer.

The 46-year-old was appointed as permanent manager on a three-year deal on Thursday after leading the club to 14 wins from his 19 matches in charge since becoming caretaker manager in December.

A large number of agents have been in contact with Manchester United to try and get their players a move to Old Trafford this summer but Solskjaer insists the club will be prudent in their spending.

"United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way," Solskjaer told Norwegian media.

"People who know me, know that I will use that in a good way.

"We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer than I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep.

"We will not spend money just to spend money."

Solskjaer said on Thursday he will "hopefully" conclude United's transfer business before their pre-season tour gets under way in Australia in July.

Who the club bring in will be impacted by outgoings and the club have three senior players - Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia - who are out of contract this summer.

Herrera has been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain but Solskjaer is hopeful he can be persuaded to stay.

"We want the best players in this club," he said. "Let's hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in."

United are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1999 treble triumph this summer and Solskjaer has been confirmed he will take part as the Manchester United Legends squad take on their Bayern Munich counterparts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after his stoppage-time winner against Bayern Munich in 1999.

Solskjaer's stoppage-time goal sealed victory in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp in 1999.

"I am delighted to be part of this very special reunion," Solskjaer said of the game, which will raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

"Over the coming weeks I will be training hard to make sure the boss has me in the starting XI this time around!

"In all seriousness, it will be a great match and a chance to catch up with some old team-mates, whilst raising vital funds for our Foundation."