Anthony Martial an injury doubt for Manchester United's trip to Wolves

Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Wolves on Tuesday after being forced off with a knock in the win over Watford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the France forward will be assessed - probably on Monday - having been withdrawn in the 77th minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Martial recently missed five matches with a groin problem, returning in the defeat to Arsenal prior to the international break, which he did not feature in for his country.

Solskjaer admitted he "does not know" the extent of Martial's problem this time, but said: "Hopefully he can be available for Tuesday. He got a bad knock. We'll check him on Monday morning, probably."

Martial scored United's second goal - his 11th of the season - against Watford just five minutes before he was replaced by Marcos Rojo, as Solksjaer's side moved level on points with third-place Tottenham, who play Liverpool on Sunday.

Martial recently signed a new five-year contract to remain at United, having been one of a number of players revitalised since Solskjaer's arrival, first as interim and now as permanent United boss.

Another is Marcus Rashford, who scored the opening goal against the Hornets, and Sky Sports News understands Rashford is ready to commit himself to a new long-term United deal, as he waits for the club to make him an offer.