Aaron Wan-Bissaka close to joining Manchester United

Manchester United have made progress in their bid to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could undergo a medical at Manchester United in the next 24 hours, with United having made progress in their bid to sign the Crystal Palace right-back.

The Palace defender will cost £45m plus £5m based on add-ons.

He is expected to sign a long-term contract at Old Trafford and would become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer, following the addition of Daniel James from Swansea.

1:30 We take a look at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace We take a look at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace

The England U21 defender will be United's fourth most expensive signing of all-time behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), and Angel Di Maria (£59.7m).

Wan-Bissaka had three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and featured 39 times in all competitions last season as Palace finished 12th in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season

United boss Solskjaer was keen to bring in a right-back this summer following the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia.

