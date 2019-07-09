Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan due in UK for talks with Manchester United

Inter Milan officials are due to arrive in the UK this week as they step up talks with Manchester United over a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

The pressure is on the Nerazzurri to raise the funds needed for the transfer because Serie A rivals Juventus are now showing an interest in the striker.

It is understood that United want a cash-only £75m fee from Inter if they are to sell the Belgian international.

Lukaku is staying professional and even reported for United's pre-season training early.

He is under contract until 2022 but it is understood that he wants to move and United would sell at the right price.

2:16 With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United. With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United.

Lukaku, who is currently out in Australia with his United team-mates, wants a deal concluded as quickly as possible.

