Romelu Lukaku's agent set for talks over Manchester United future

Romelu Lukaku has not played a single minute of pre-season football for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello is in the UK for crucial talks with Manchester United over the Belgian's future at the club.

Lukaku remains in Belgium, where he has trained with former side Anderlecht despite United expecting him to report back to their Carrington training base on Tuesday.

The club are furious at him for leaking private training data via Twitter last week and told him to delete the tweet via Pastorello.

The 26-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford in this window without having played a minute of pre-season for Solskjaer's side and feels he has been treated unfairly regarding losing his place when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December.

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have both been interested in the 26-year-old this summer but neither have been successful with their approaches, with United valuing him at £79m.

3:12 The Transfer Talk panel debate how Romelu Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through The Transfer Talk panel debate how Romelu Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through

A move to Juve collapsed at the weekend after Manchester United ended their interest in Paulo Dybala, who was set to join United in a swap deal with Lukaku - a move which Sky in Italy reported last week had been agreed in principle.

According to Sky sources, Inter Milan had a new £68m bid including add-ons rejected while Juve remain keen but might be priced out without Dybala as part of the deal.

The forward, who has three years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has 42 goals in 96 appearances for United since arriving for £75m from Everton in 2017.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!