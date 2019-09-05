David de Gea's former Manchester United coach Eric Steele backing English goalkeepers

0:30 FA goalkeeping coach Eric Steele hopes the growing number of English shot-stoppers in the Premier League is a trend that continues FA goalkeeping coach Eric Steele hopes the growing number of English shot-stoppers in the Premier League is a trend that continues

Premier League clubs should no longer have to look abroad to fill goalkeeping vacancies, according to the man who brought David de Gea to Manchester United in 2011.

De Gea's contract at Old Trafford expires next summer and Eric Steele, who recruited the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid, believes there is more English talent than at any stage in the last decade and there should no longer be any necessity to look abroad for replacements.

Steele was United's goalkeeping coach when De Gea arrived in England to replace Edwin van der Sar and then coached him for his first two seasons at the club.

He says there was a dearth of English goalkeeping talent available back then which is why he - and many other Premier League clubs - looked to bring in 'keepers from abroad. But that might not have to be the case nine years on if United cannot tied De Gea to fresh terms and need to source a replacement.

"Yeah, I did it. And as you know, it was at a very big club. At the time, I had to have a good look around," Steele told Sky Sports News.

"I look now, and it has come half circle - not quite full circle yet, but it's got to encourage us. As an England set-up, it's great to have more English keepers playing in the Premier League, and long may it continue."

Steele is now a key figure within the FA, training the country's goalkeeping coaches in how best to develop young talent.

The benefits of that talent development are showing clear results with Jordan Pickford (Everton), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester United), Angus Gunn (Southampton) and Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) making up a healthy list of seven English goalkeepers - including Watford veteran Ben Foster - playing in the Premier League.

"We've probably now got the best depth [in English goalkeeping], so St George's Park has worked. The DNA is right. We are seeing the fruition of that - we've won tournaments. And developed a lot of talent," Steele said.

Jordan Pickford is well established as No 1 for both Everton and England

He says the progression of Ramsdale, who has started all four Premier League games for Bournemouth so far this season, provides the perfect example.

"Ramsdale was with me in England's junior teams a few years ago, he then carried on through the U20s, U21s, and he's now playing Premier League football. That's development, which is absolutely what we need.

"Now he's playing as one of the seven English goalkeepers in the Premier League. We have a depth of talent which should see us fine for the next 10-15 years."

Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale is the latest English goalkeeper in the Premier League

Steele also thinks De Gea's arrival in England marked a revolution in what the goalkeeper's role is within a team.

"Back then, in terms of the work you would do on the training pitch, it would probably be 70 per cent focused on the hands - making sure you keep it out of the net - and 30 per cent on the feet, with the ball. Now, it's probably reversed," he continued.

"Premier League coaches have realised the positive impact keepers can have on the team. It's developed immeasurably over the last 10 years."

Dean Henderson is back at Sheffield United on loan but could he emerge as De Gea's long-term replacement at Old Trafford?

Steele says goalkeepers are no longer shipped out to a far-flung part of the training ground to practice shot-stopping on their own. He says typically, they're now at the very heart of the team, involved in defensive and attacking drills, and are expected to kick-start passing moves in training, and in games.

So is it no longer enough to be just a good shot-stopper?

"You've got to have that. I still believe you have to keep the ball out of the net. But look at Alisson, look at Ederson. Look at Pickford for England," Steele said.

"Steve Holland (Southgate's assistant) did a session here [with the senior England squad] yesterday - a whole session on how to defend set plays. But he did that within a game environment, so that brings the goalkeepers right into the centre.

"It's familiarity with both the hands and the feet - deal with the shots and the crosses still, but out of possession, goalkeepers now have to sweep behind their defence.

"It's all about an awareness of danger, and an awareness of how to build attacks. And you have to do that within a team framework."