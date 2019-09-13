David de Gea not irreplaceable at Man Utd, says Edwin van der Sar

David de Gea will be out of contract at the end of the season

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has warned David de Gea that he is not irreplaceable at the club.

De Gea will be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and will be free to enter pre-contract talks with clubs from abroad from January 1.

Sky Sports News understands the Spain 'keeper was in talks over a new deal with United over the summer and was offered between £350,000 and £375,000 per week to remain at Old Trafford.

Despite being named as the club's player of the year on four occasions, Van der Sar says the 28-year-old can be replaced if he decides to leave on a free transfer.

"The decision needs to come at a certain point," he said.

"It takes a long time now, so it's a case of 'yes' or 'no', but I'm not a director of United.

"Other goalkeepers can also fill the gap. There are a few Premier League goalkeepers playing at the club who can also take the step up.

"I was 34 when I went to United. So there are lots of opportunities there."

Van der Sar has been touted as a potential technical director at Man Utd

Van der Sar also reiterated his commitment to his role as chief executive of Ajax amid rumours linking him with a return to United as technical director.

"I am enjoying my time at Ajax. I've got a different role - chief executive.

"I am really looking forward to bringing Ajax back to the European top level - that we probably touched last year - and to make sure we get the best opportunity to stay there."