Paul Pogba likely out of Newcastle vs Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to Sunday's trip to Newcastle

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will "probably not" return from injury for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba, 26, was left at home for Thursday's goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar after playing through injury against Rochdale and Arsenal.

United have also been without Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw since August's home defeat to Crystal Palace due to injury.

Solskjaer says he is unlikely to bring any of United's injured players back into the fold at St James' Park on Sunday as he looks ahead to the looming visit of Liverpool after the international break.

Asked if he expects anyone to return to fitness by Sunday, Solskjaer said: "Probably not.

United have scored five goals in seven games since Anthony Martial got injured

"There's an international break as well. It might be a time for us to give them that 10-14 days extra to be ready for Liverpool."

Jesse Lingard, who was omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad, hobbled off at the Cars Jeans Arena with a hamstring problem in stoppage time.

Solskjaer said after the game it was only a tweak and is hopeful "it's not too bad".

Will United ever win away from home again?

United have not won an away match since their dramatic last-gasp Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain in March - that is 10 games on the road without a win.

United's last away win was on that fateful night in Paris

Solskjaer will be hoping their fortunes away from Old Trafford improve drastically with five away fixtures scheduled in the next month. In that time, their only home game is against league leaders Liverpool.

"We are a team that can be set up well to play away from home," added Solskjaer.

"Sometimes you can play on the counter. Against Alkmaar we didn't get the counter-attacks as we wanted to because astroturf on a pitch like this it's you attack, we attack - it's handball."

Nicholas' Newcastle vs Man Utd prediction

Charlie Nicholas: Steve Bruce goes up against his old team - it is an intriguing one. The last time Newcastle were at home, they were dreadful. You have to give the fans something at home, they are an amazing bunch of supporters. Manchester United are sitting in 10th with two wins in seven, scrambling for points at home. There is a lot of demands in place but Solskjaer has his plan for the youth and the club. His vision will take time. One week, Newcastle will surprise everybody, and this may be this week. If they hit them and are aggressive, they can shock Manchester United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

