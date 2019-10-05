Manchester United need five new players, says Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs five new players to revive Manchester United.

United, who visit Newcastle, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, have taken only nine points from seven games to make their worst start to a top-flight campaign for 30 years.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

Solskjaer's side have not scored more than one goal in a match since an opening-day win over Chelsea - and hopes of a top-four spot at Old Trafford appear a distant prospect.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were recruited this summer at a cost of £145m, but United legend Giggs says much more is needed for the club to recapture past glories.

"They need another four or five players," the Wales manager said.

"He (Solskjaer) has bought in three players but he probably needs seven or eight (altogether).

0:44 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in 'a different era' and accepts there will be more 'ups and downs' as he attempts to rebuild the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in 'a different era' and accepts there will be more 'ups and downs' as he attempts to rebuild the team

"But you can't do that over one transfer window, so you have to be patient because it will be slow.

"The culture has changed and what he is trying to do was much needed. He needs time."

Steve Bruce, another one of Giggs' former United team-mates, has his own problems at Newcastle with the Magpies in the relegation zone.

0:37 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits his side let 'everybody down' with their 5-0 defeat to Leicester, and believes victory over Manchester United would be the ideal response Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits his side let 'everybody down' with their 5-0 defeat to Leicester, and believes victory over Manchester United would be the ideal response

Newcastle have only won once this season and Bruce accused his players of "complete surrender" after their 5-0 thrashing at Leicester last weekend.

"I knew Brucey as a player and he was a leader," Giggs said.

"I've also spoken to players who have played for him and they have enjoyed it. It's a tough club, Newcastle.

"When you don't win regularly at big clubs you are going to get criticised. But Brucey and Ole are big enough characters to turn it around, with time and a bit of luck. Every manager needs that."