Manchester United should stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Mark Bosnich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be given time to salvage Manchester United's season, says former team-mate Mark Bosnich.

Manchester United are enduring their worst start to a season for 30 years and a third league defeat of the campaign against Newcastle on Sunday saw them drop to 12th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone.

Solskjaer pleaded for patience after defeat at the weekend, with league leaders Liverpool their next match after the international break, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I would stick. I am biased, I must admit that, because I am an ex-team-mate of his," Bosnich said.

"He was not only a world-class player but a world-class person and I would stick with him. Every time things are going wrong you can't just change… are you going to have 10 managers in three years' time?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially replaced Jose Mourinho as caretaker manager last December

"If you look at the availability around the world it is not as if Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola are free and available. Stick with [Solskjaer].

"However, there is a cut-off point. I said this before with Jose [Mourinho] - there is a cut-off with everyone. In another 20 games, that would be 28 games into the season, if he is third from bottom they are maybe left with no choice."

Bosnich, who made 23 appearances for United between 1999 and 2001, fears there is potential for further decline at Old Trafford with the club under their fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Marcus Rashford and summer signing Daniel James are the club's top goalscorers so far this season, with three, and Bosnich says it was a "mistake" to not strengthen their attacking options, despite the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

"Regardless of what the personal situation is it was a mistake to let Lukaku go without having a ready-made replacement come in, especially at that stage of the season." the 47-year-old former goalkeeper said.

"We have seen exactly why. They should have had a ready-made replacement to come in.

"They didn't so now we just have to move on. Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and all of them have to find their spirit, find their soul and fightback."

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for United

Rashford posted a message on Twitter on Monday to say United's results have not been good enough and the club's fans deserve better.

"There's no use just turning up for training, doing your job, going to the game sort of hiding, hoping you don't get any criticism and picking up your wages," Bosnich said.

"That doesn't work at a club like Manchester United."