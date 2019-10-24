Manchester United hold Munich Air Disaster memorial in Belgrade

The Partizan Stadium will play host to Manchester United's Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night

A commemoration ceremony was held in Belgrade on Thursday morning to remember those who were lost in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

The event was held at Partizan Stadium ahead of Manchester United's Europa League fixture against FK Partizan, when United will play in Belgrade for only the second time since tragedy struck 61 years ago.

The stadium was where the 'Busby Babes' played their last game before the fateful journey back to Manchester via Munich.

Representatives from the club and the Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation, as well as Sian Macleod, the UK's Ambassador to Serbia, gathered in the centre circle to hear a short address commemorating those who lost their lives.

Remembering 6 February 1958 and paying tribute to the Busby Babes and all those who lost their lives in the Munich air disaster.

Club legends Bryan Robson and Mickey Thomas then laid down a wreath, before a minute's silence was held to remember the 23 people who were killed as a result of the disaster.

"It was incredibly important to come here and mark the occasion. As soon as the draw happened, our attention turned to wanting to remember those who lost their lives in 1958," said Ed Woodward, Manchester United executive vice-chairman.

"This was the last place, on this very ground, against Red Star Belgrade, when they played as a team together before they got on that fateful plane to stop over in Munich and tragedy struck.

The Munich Air Disaster occurred on February 6th, 1958 and 23 people lost their lives

"So for us as a club, there is a game tonight but for us the trip is also important for remembering those who lost their lives and paying respects, which we have just done by laying the wreath."

"You can feel the emotion. When you have been at the club for as long as we have, you get that history and you have met a lot of the families who have lost people in the Munich Air Disaster," said Robson.

"I have even heard Bobby Charlton talk about the game when they were over here in 1958. It was supposed to be a great performance by the team and you can sense that when you come into the stadium."